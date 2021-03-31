Wendover Housing Partners Breaks Ground on New Senior Affordable Housing Community in Orlando’s Pine Hills Neighborhood

$27 million development will serve as a catalyst for additional neighborhood improvements and address Orlando’s need for more affordable housing

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily housing developers, today held a ground breaking event for Hawthorne Park, a new senior affordable community in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood.



The 120-unit development will replace a portion of an underutilized shopping center and become the new anchor for revitalization in Pine Hills. Hawthorne Park is an example of successfully utilizing public-private partnerships to address the need for more affordable housing.

“Putting up the building is the easy part when creating a new affordable housing community,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. “The hard part is the effort that it takes to get to where we are today. Hawthorne Park is the result of a truly cooperative effort between Orange County, private enterprise, members of the Pine Hills Neighborhood Improvement District and a grassroots effort of residents working to improve the Pine Hills area, which dates back to the early 1950s.”

“Since taking office in 2018 and creating Orange County’s Housing for All Task Force, I have made it known that providing short and long-term affordable housing options for Orange County residents is a priority. Today’s ground breaking at Hawthorne Park demonstrates how strong that commitment is and what can be accomplished when the private and public sector work together,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

Hawthorne Park will cost an estimated $27.6 million to develop; financing includes a $250,000 grant from Orange County, a $317,500 loan from Orange County, as well as $2.3 million in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) from Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Slocum Platts Architects is designing the complex and Roger B. Kennedy Inc. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to take 11 months.

Designed for senior residents 55 and older, Hawthorne Park will offer a mix of one-bedroom, one-bath and two-bedroom, two-bath units, with rents starting at approximately $740/month for one-bedroom units, $880/month for two-bedroom units.

The apartment homes will feature high-end amenities, and the community will have features that are truly meant to enrich peoples’ lives. Apartments will have open floor plans with a full-size washer/dryer, kitchen island, emergency call system and walk-in closets. Community amenities will include a fitness center, theater room, activities room with kitchen, computer room and library, dog walk, as well as a community garden, gazebo with seating and outdoor grilling area.

Hawthorne Park is located at 5386 Silver Star Rd.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

For downloadable images of the Hawthorne Park building rendering, aerial shots of the construction site and photos from the ground breaking event, please click here.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for Wendover Housing Partners

321.236.0102 x234

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com