Thomas Carter, Stepping into the Future with DealBox and TNS

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2021 -- Jan 6th, 2021, when cryptocurrency breached $1 trillion in market capitalization, was predicted by Thomas Carter, solidifying his reputation as someone who could foresee trends in the market.

Carter also gained respect in his industry by creating DealBox in 2018. He possesses a unique ability to analyze investment platforms and regulatory compliant tokenized securities and see their potential. DealBox’s success since 2018 has been considerable, as it has generated millions in annual sales under Carter’s leadership. Key to its growth has been its production of state-of-the-art technology, ultimately landing the business at the top of its industry.

As Carter states, “"What makes DealBox unique is that our technology stack runs on the Tezos blockchain and its powerful capabilities. This is crucial because with this, our clients - investors and issuers alike - get a smart, reliable way to invest and raise capital. Using smart securities issuance technologies has been the main reason we have attained our amazing success. It has really driven where we’ve gone.”

There is a key difference between traditional securities and DealBox’s tokenized assets, Carter notes, “What makes our tokenized assets so much better is that ours are more efficient, affordable, secure, and easier to regulate due to the novel features of blockchain technology. We also, of course, fall under the regulation of the CFTC and the SEC.”

For those who are unsure what a blockchain is, Carter explains. “What a blockchain essentially does is record information so that it’s difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. You can think of it as being akin to a digital ledger. After it is duplicated, it is distributed across the entire network of computer systems.”

These days, Carter is leading DealBox’s fintech innovation team to begin a usability campaign, “make crypto easy.”

Carter started the campaign to solve a problem he noticed. “Those long, alpha-numerical addresses used in digital wallets are too hard to remember. Why is that? Why do crypto addresses need to be so difficult? They don’t have to be, so I started Digital Names with Total Network Service Corp (TNS). We have ultimately simplified the sending and receiving of cryptocurrency. Our clients tell us that this will really help them out.”

Digital Names for cryptocurrency and digital wallets will accomplish what domain names did for the internet in the 1990s. Rather than remember a numerical IP address for a website, you can just enter a business or term into a search engine and arrive at the desired destination.

“The $6 billion in annual gross profits the domain service industry has seen gets you thinking, doesn’t it? It’s not outside the realm of possibility that profits of this size will come to my own industry.”

Carter has lately been guiding TNS to work with a consortium of telco and manufacturing companies on a stealth project aimed at delivering an interoperable solution that will bring an entirely new spectrum of networked communication between the traditional internet, blockchains and IoT (Internet of Things) enabled devices.

Carter’s website states:

“The significance of the crypto space breaching $1 trillion in market cap isn’t so much the number, as that certainly will fluctuate over time. I think the takeaway for investors and entrepreneurs is in realizing that the market cap milestone was fueled by institutional investment activity which seems to validate the intrinsic value and utility of the blockchain technology I’ve been evangelizing for the past several years.

Blockchain is truly novel. There are things you can do with blockchain that you just can’t do with any other technology. The things you can do only with blockchain technology have one thing in common and that is empowerment of the individual and democratization of transactional activities whether that be in logistics, finance, communications, etc.

My career focus has been on empowerment and providing value in the fintech space. The advent of blockchain tech has increased that capability 1000x and represents a generational disruption across all the industries that can benefit from distributed ledger technology. I’m excited to be among those leading the charge.”

Carter is always thinking about the next innovation. “I love this industry. It’s so exciting! This is where change is happening, and each day, I get to drive it. Now that’s satisfying.”

