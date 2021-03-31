The American College of Financial Services and the Society for Financial Education & Professional Development Announce Partnership to Amplify Financial Literacy and Economic Mobility Programs for Underserved Communities

Partnership will build on shared mission to provide key financial knowledge and opportunities that support career pathways for underserved communities and build a stronger economy and society

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, announced today the launch of a new partnership with the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development (SFE&PD) focused on addressing the financial literacy knowledge gap in communities of color and lack of diversity in the financial services industry.

Underrepresented communities have faced institutional barriers to financial security and wealth for decades, leaving a significant gap between those benefiting from the current system, and those being left behind.

“It’s more important than ever for all generations in underserved communities to learn financial literacy principles so that they can effectively manage their money throughout their lifetime and act as ambassadors in closing the economic equality gap,” said Nichols. “That’s why we are pleased to partner with SFE&PD on this crucial program to equip our next generation with a roadmap for financial well-being at this important point in their financial journeys that will last for years to come.”

Through the collaboration between The College, the nation’s largest accredited, nonprofit institution devoted to applied financial knowledge and education, and SFE&PD, a national non-profit leader in the financial literacy movement, the two organizations will be able to improve financial education and wellness for underserved communities by offering access to tools and support, like HBCU scholarships, mentorship and internship opportunities, access to The College’s education programs, and peer-to-peer financial literacy programs that help students build out successful career-pathways.

“Thanks to our partnership with The American College of Financial Services, SFE&PD can expand our reach and give HBCU students access to a financial toolkit that can help them increase their economic prosperity and the communities they serve throughout their lives,” said Ted Daniels, SFE&PD Founder and President. “Collaborative partnerships like this help to level the playing field for diverse students who want to enter the field of financial services but often do not have access to information or a support system to make informed financial choices or build a career in the industry.”

“The mission of The American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality is to help close the wealth gap and promote economic justice with collective, community-focused solutions that last,” said Karim Hill, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. “Empowering underserved communities and positioning them for success requires action. With our collaboration with SFE&PD, we hope to amplify their decades-long work educating Black men and women through our strong partnerships with the nation’s leading financial services companies. We are confident this program will help develop a new pipeline of well-qualified and aspiring professionals who will innovate and lead across the industry.”

For more information on The Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality and the Center’s initiatives, visit equality.theamericancollege.edu.

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

For more than 22 years, SFE&PD, based in the Washington, D.C. area, has served as an award-winning financial literacy and professional development nonprofit teaching financial skills to people of all ages and backgrounds with a focus on underserved communities and HBCU college students. SFE&PD is led by President and Founder Ted Daniels, a leader in the global financial literacy movement. Learn more at sfepd.org and connect with SFE&PD on social media: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

