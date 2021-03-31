New lead-acid battery breaker will contribute towards greener electric car batteries

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Minerals subsidiary Recyclus Group will be placing an order for an additional industry leading lead-acid battery breaker to go through in April 2021.



The plant is to arrive in the UK during the summer of 2021 and will be commissioned in the UK towards the end of 2021. The additional battery breaker will set new standards in the industrialisation of a traditionally labour-intensive sector.

As well as improving the working conditions of employees by removing the manual intervention, this breaker will contribute towards 99% of the battery being recycled as the Recyclus Group closes in on its goal of recycling 100% of battery parts.

The location and facilities for the breaker have been paused to enable Recyclus to properly evaluate the recently launched benefits of being located in one of the new UK Freeport areas.

Technology Minerals is set to begin an RTO on the London Stock Exchange imminently.

Alex Stanbury, CEO of Technology Minerals , commented on the battery breaker:

“This is a huge moment in our goal of securing a more sustainable future for the battery sector. Increasing the quality of raw materials will ease the pressure on mining for new minerals. The demand for high quality resources will only grow as the demand for electric vehicles and parts does. We are confident that we will hit our goal of making the battery industry a zero-landfill sector, this plant will support our progress towards this goal.

“It is expected that 40,000 tonnes of electric car batteries will be coming to the end of their life in 2022, with this in mind it is so important that we find a solution to make sure these batteries do not go to waste and are reused to power the next generation of electric vehicles.”

