Windfall Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding to Drive Data-Driven Workflows Through Wealth Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Data, Inc. (“Windfall”), a company that helps organizations become more data-driven through contextual analytics and modern wealth intelligence, today announced that it raised $21 million in Series A funding. The round was led by En Pointe with participation from EPIQ Capital Group along with existing investors Bonfire Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Cherubic Ventures and ValueStream Ventures. Windfall will use the funds to invest in R&D, expand its team and scale its marketing and sales operations as demand for its unique platform grows.

Founded in 2016 by Arup Banerjee, Cory Tucker and Dan Stevens, Windfall offers precise estimates of net worth at the household level, using multiple sources and proprietary algorithms to make accurate projections. Windfall provides contextual analysis to data-driven organizations, putting customers’ databases in a contextual framework so they can make critical decisions.

"At Windfall, our focus is empowering our customers to access the most reliable data and insights possible, but that’s just the beginning," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall Data. "We’ve built artificial intelligence and machine learning into our platform to drive better decision-making, enable teams to develop comprehensive data-driven strategies and build that into their existing workflows. It’s a truly transformative approach for our customers."

The current round follows a successful seed round in 2019 that raised $9 million and allowed the company to continue building its consumer financial data asset that delivers insights and integrates into organizations’ workflows to drive better decision-making. Windfall has a 3.0x year-over-year growth rate, and its customer base includes recognizable brands in the retail, hospitality, travel and nonprofit sectors. Hundreds of high-profile organizations already use the Windfall platform, including 1stdibs, Environmental Defense Fund, Make-A-Wish, University of Michigan and Wheels Up.

"Windfall is disrupting the massive and growing consumer financial data market,” said lead investor David Lamond, President of En Pointe. “Windfall's platform will become the standard for the data-driven businesses of the future. I'm proud to partner with Arup and his team, who are uniquely qualified to realize this vision."

Windfall integrates into commercial and nonprofit organizations’ sales, marketing and data analytics workflows, connecting with platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify and over 300 additional platforms. Powered by AI, Windfall’s contextual analytics platform provides a 360-degree view of the database to accelerate workflows and drive better performance.

Founded in 2016, Windfall Data provides contextual analysis to data-driven organizations, putting customers’ databases in a contextual framework so they can make critical strategic decisions. Powered by AI, Windfall’s contextual analytics platform provides a 360-degree view of the database to accelerate workflows and drive better performance. More than 500 organizations use Windfall Data to identify and engage their most promising constituents. Windfall Data is based in San Francisco and backed by En Pointe, EPIQ Capital Group, Bullpen Capital, Bonfire Ventures, Cherubic Ventures and ValueStream Ventures. Visit www.windfalldata.com for more information.

