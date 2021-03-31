Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic court extends COVID-19 precautions

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on increased case counts and risks posed by COVID-19 variants of concern, the Provincial Court of Alberta will not be reopening Traffic Court in any of its locations across the province until at least May 17, 2021.

All provincial ticket, bylaw and other matters scheduled for trial up to and including May 14, 2021 will need to be rescheduled. Please contact the court office noted on the back of your ticket to reschedule your trial date.

Anyone who has any matter before the Provincial Court of Alberta is strongly encouraged to visit the Court’s website for full information about how matters are being handled during the COVID-19 pandemic: albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/covid

For more information, contact:

Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490

 


