Canadian Celiac Association Joins Glutino on Easter ‘Save Me for Gluten-Free’ Food Drive

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Easter long weekend approaches, the attention of Canadians will soon turn to preparing special ‘bubble-safe’ dinners with loved ones, but for people with celiac disease who also rely on food banks, this time of year painfully underscores their struggle to source safe food, a problem made worse by the pandemic.



To help the celiac community that’s facing food insecurity, the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) and partner Glutino are calling on Canadians to support the Save Me For Gluten Free program [https://www.celiac.ca/get-involved/savemeforglutenfree/]. The goal of the campaign is to motivate Canadians to shop for gluten-free food, bag it, attach the CCA’s #SaveMeForGlutenFree seal on the front and then donate it to a food bank. People interested in helping this effort can print off the #SaveMeForGlutenFree labels from the CCA website [https://www.celiac.ca/get-involved/savemeforglutenfree/], where they can also view a list of food banks who provide gluten-free food in their area.

For Canadians with celiac disease, living gluten free is not a fad diet but essential to effectively treat this genetic autoimmune condition, which affects 1 in 100 Canadians and prevents them from consuming any foods that contain gluten (i.e., wheat, rye, barley or regular oats) without suffering numerous debilitating health issues [https://www.celiac.ca/gluten-related-disorders/celiac-disease/].

“With the Save Me For Gluten Free program we want people to donate only food that carries a gluten-free label, like those offered by Glutino," says Melissa Secord, CCA National Executive Director. “But we also want them to go one step further and engage food bank staff to ensure they’re safely storing gluten-free products and encouraging their patrons to donate from a list of food staples for people with celiac, which they can download from celiac.ca.”

“Even though the pandemic is over a year old, the demand on food banks remains significant and, unfortunately, the dietary needs of people with celiac disease are consistently overlooked,” says Andrea Stodart, Marketing Director, Snacks (Glutino), Conagra Brands Canada. “We hope that our participation in the Save Me For Gluten Free campaign and our on-going support for Food Banks across Canada can help in some measure to address this dire need.”

Visit [https://www.celiac.ca/get-involved/savemeforglutenfree/] to learn how you can participate in the Save Me For Gluten Free program.

For more information on other CCA resources, visit www.celiac.ca

About the Canadian Celiac Association

The Canadian Celiac Association / L’Association canadienne de la maladie coeliaque, a volunteer-based federally registered charitable organization, empowers people who are adversely affected by gluten. It was founded in 1972 and continues to be a source of science-based information and resources, fostering research and encouraging mutual support among the gluten-free community. The association serves people with celiac disease, dermatitis herpetiformis and gluten disorders through its affiliated chapters across Canada.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, Glutino ® and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.