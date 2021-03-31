SIAM Announces Class of 2021 Fellows

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics recognizes distinguished work in applied mathematics and computational science

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is pleased to announce the 2021 Class of SIAM Fellows. These distinguished members were nominated for their exemplary research as well as outstanding service to the community. Through their contributions, SIAM Fellows help advance the fields of applied mathematics and computational science.

SIAM congratulates these 28 esteemed members of the community, listed below in alphabetical order:

Alejandro Aceves, Southern Methodist University, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to the field of nonlinear waves and its applications to a variety of areas, most notably nonlinear optics.

James V. Burke, University of Washington, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to continuous optimization and variational analysis.

Robert Calderbank, Duke University, is being recognized for deep contributions to information theory.

Xiaojun Chen, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is being recognized for contributions to optimization, stochastic variational inequalities, and nonsmooth analysis.

Edmond Chow, Georgia Institute of Technology, is being recognized for contributions to computational science and engineering in the areas of numerical linear algebra and high-performance computing.

Robert D. Falgout, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, is being recognized for contributions to the theory, practice, and large-scale applications of multilevel solvers and for widely used parallel software.

Martín Farach-Colton, Rutgers University, is being recognized for contributions to the design and analysis of algorithms and their use in storage systems and computational biology.

Shmuel Friedland, University of Illinois at Chicago, is being recognized for deep and varied contributions to mathematics, especially linear algebra, matrix theory, and matrix computations.

Gary Froyland, University of New South Wales, is being recognized for contributions to dynamical systems and discrete optimization and the advancement of transfer operator methods.

Tryphon T. Georgiou, University of California, Irvine, is being recognized for foundational contribution to the theory of robust control and to spectral analysis of time series.

Jean-Luc Guermond, Texas A&M University, is being recognized for innovative contributions to computational fluid mechanics and fundamental contributions to the development and teaching of the finite element methods.

Trachette L. Jackson, University of Michigan, is being recognized for innovative contributions to mathematical modeling in cancer biology and for the advancement of underrepresented minorities in science.

Jeremy V. Kepner, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, is being recognized for contributions to interactive parallel computing, matrix-based graph algorithms, green supercomputing, and big data.

Denise Kirschner, University of Michigan, is being recognized for contributions to modeling pathogen-host interactions and host immune response in infectious diseases and training in mathematical biology/immunology.

Rachel Levy, American Mathematical Society / AAAS, is being recognized for leadership in applied mathematics education, especially in mathematical modeling, across the entire educational spectrum.

Per-Gunnar Martinsson, University of Texas at Austin, is being recognized for contributions to the numerical solution of partial differential equations and to the development of randomized algorithms for matrix computations.

Anna L. Mazzucato, Penn State University, is being recognized for discerning analysis of fundamental problems in partial differential equations and mathematical fluid mechanics including boundary layers, transport, and mixing.

Kirsten A. Morris, University of Waterloo, is being recognized for contributions to modeling, approximation, and control design for distributed parameter systems.

Habib N. Najm, Sandia National Laboratories, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to uncertainty quantification and the use of Bayesian methods in physical modeling, with applications to combustion and far beyond.

Qing Nie, University of California, Irvine, is being recognized for research and mentoring contributions spanning applied and computational mathematics and developmental cell biology.

Beatrice M. Riviere, Rice University, is being recognized for contributions in numerical analysis, scientific computing, and modeling of porous media.

Jonathan E. Rubin, University of Pittsburgh, is being recognized for contributions to mathematical neuroscience, mathematical biology, and dynamical systems theory.

Jennifer Scott, University of Reading and Science and Technology Facilities Council, is being recognized for contributions to sparse matrix algorithms and software.

Eitan Tadmor, University of Maryland College Park, is being recognized for original, broad, and fundamental contributions to applied and computational mathematics, including conservation laws, kinetics, image processing, and social dynamics.

Shang-Hua Teng, University of Southern California, is being recognized for contributions to scalable algorithm design, mesh generation, and algorithmic game theory, and for pioneering smoothed analysis of linear programming.

Andreas Wächter, Northwestern University, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to nonlinear optimization, including algorithm design, theory, and software.

Rebecca M. Willett, University of Chicago, is being recognized for contributions to mathematical foundations of machine learning, large-scale data science, and computational imaging.

Jack Xin, University of California, Irvine, is being recognized for pioneering work on traveling waves in periodic and random media and applications ranging from signal processing to finance.

