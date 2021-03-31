Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,778 in the last 365 days.

Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (EST) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through May 6, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13717823.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

 

-END-

Attachment 


Kara Leiterman
Schneider
920-730-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Steve Bindas
Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com

You just read:

Schneider National, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 29, 2021

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.