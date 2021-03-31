Bruce Power operations to achieve Net Zero by 2027

Company also announces Clean Energy Innovation and Recovery Summit

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power is continuing to contribute to a Net Zero Canada by 2050 by announcing its commitment to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its site operations by 2027.

This makes Bruce Power the first nuclear operator in North America to announce such an ambitious commitment.

“One of the largest emissions reduction initiatives in a generation – the phase out of coal in Ontario – was made possible by Bruce Power, and we are building on this leadership role by recognizing that we will be successful in our fight against climate change by leveraging our existing assets as part of our clean energy agenda,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s President and CEO. “Last fall, we released our NZ-2050 Strategy outlining our contribution to a Net Zero Canada by 2050, and today we are announcing a key milestone in the implementation of this agenda.”

While the company reliably produces large volumes of emissions-free electricity that is critical to Ontario staying off coal, as well as continued system reliability, Bruce Power is taking the next step to ensure it minimizes and offsets emissions from routine undertakings such as vehicles, machinery, buildings, and equipment to achieve Net Zero status by 2027.

Learn more about emission scopes and Bruce Power’s commitment and strategy with the attached fact sheet.

“Ontario is home to one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world, with more than 90 per cent of our electricity generated with no GHG-emissions,” said Hon. Greg Rickford, Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Bruce Power has been a strong leader in support of Ontario’s emissions-reduction efforts and our government is proud to continue that work alongside Bruce Power as we meet the commitments in our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan.”

“Bruce Power is a great example of Ontario’s private sector developing innovative solutions to the environmental challenges we face,” added Hon. Jeff Yurek, the province’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Through our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan, our government remains focused on smart regulatory and policy approaches to facilitate and enable innovation that support our economic recovery and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Bruce Power will also hold a Clean Energy Innovation and Recovery Summit on Sept. 22. The Summit will feature updates on game-changing opportunities from the Bruce Power Centre for Next Generation Nuclear Technology at the Nuclear Innovation Institute. Some of these initiatives focus on leveraging the strong foundation established at the Bruce Power site to achieve Net Zero 2050 through optimization of existing assets, partnerships with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, Hydrogen and Fusion technology, public health integration in a post-pandemic world, medical isotopes, new nuclear, and electrification of transportation and industrial processes.

“Building back better means building a low-emissions energy future and a national economy that creates jobs and leaves no energy worker behind,” said Hon. Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources for the Government of Canada. “Canada is a Tier-1 nuclear nation and will reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Ambitious leadership like that being shown here by Bruce Power will get us there.”

“We are excited about Bruce Power’s plans to contribute to a clean and prosperous future for our province, and we wholeheartedly support them as they continue to demonstrate global leadership in the emerging low-carbon economy,” said Bill Walker, Ontario’s Associate Energy Minister and MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

This builds on the company’s NZ-2050 plan that will help Canada meet its emissions targets by 2050. Bruce Power’s NZ-2050 Strategy consists of five pillars:

1. Optimize and leverage existing investments in Canada’s largest private-sector infrastructure project to drive further decarbonization.

2. Foster innovation in new energy technologies including new nuclear and fusion energy.

3. Use nuclear power generation to produce clean fuels and electrify industrial processes and transportation with an historic opportunity to contribute to a national hydrogen and clean fuels strategy.

4. Create an ecosystem of “green collar” jobs including the nuclear, manufacturing, and energy development sectors with a focus on diversity and more representation from women, visible minorities and Indigenous peoples.

5. Inspire innovation by supporting strong social responsibility and sustainability, and providing contributions to global health such as life-saving medical isotopes as the world battles COVID-19.

More information on the Clean Energy Innovation and Recovery Summit will be released in the coming weeks.

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

