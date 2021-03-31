Viper Networks Receives Current Status on OTC Markets

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, reported today that the Company is now fully compliant with the OTC Markets’ Guidelines For Providing Adequate Current Information.



This has been largely achieved by recently filing all required financials to OTC Markets for the Company’s 2019 and 2020 fiscal years ending December 31st. With Viper Networks’ first quarter ending March 31st, the Company will be filing their initial 2021 financial data to OTC Markets within the required 45 day period or no later than May 15th.

In compliance with achieving all current information guidelines, Viper Networks has recently updated their website and the Company expects to continue with further updates and upgrades as they feature new products and expanded functions throughout the ViperNetworks.com site.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “I am certainly mindful of the fact that filing our financial data in a timely manner is vital to providing a robust, informed market with greater insight. Knowing such, we are fully committed to maintaining our ‘Current’ status for the stock while continuing to grow shareholder value through engineering excellence in the LED Smart City sector and anticipated product roll-outs with notable alliances worldwide.”

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on twitter @vipernetworks

Investor Relations/Media: Scott Gibson, 407.444.5959