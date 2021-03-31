PCL, 4 Wins of Five. Hyper Up PGI.S Final and Wanyoo

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10pm, March 28th, PGI.S came to the end while the team MCG won the last game. The team SQ from the North American region won the championship for ranked No.1 in total prize money. 4AM and MCG of PCL ranked the fourth and fifth.

As the official partner of PGI.S, during the two months PGI.S tournament, Wanyoo organized themed events including “Watching The Game On Second Scene”，“Handing Out Gift Packages To Wanyoo Members When Teams Win” and PGI.S themed beverages in stores in China. On the last round of week finals, the PGI.S official commentators and fans gathered in Wanyoo X PGI.S joint store to cheer for PCL teams and got carried away by the games.

With the amazing wrapped up of PGI.S, the offline side of PUBG tournaments has reached a major breakthrough: the official cooperates with Wanyoo to build the “Second Scene of Tournaments”.

March 13th is the first time to open offline viewing in PCL. On championship day, the official PUBG commentators gathered in the “Second Scene” to cheer teams and players up with fans.

At the night of the final, Wanyoo officials posted a long pic of every moment when teams win, it does tell the story of this two-month-long PGI.S. Game fans commented, “one pic, tells the story of this two months”. Because this post comprises the winners’ moments, it touches game lovers so deep.

Chinese game lovers would notice that Wanyoo has cooperated with PGI.S official since the tournament began, held cheer up events covered online and offline, including live streaming of matches and activities in more than 1000 Wanyoo esports centers in China.

The cooperation between PGI.S and Wanyoo brought various perks and touching moments to Chines game fans. Besides, this collaboration enables multiple innovating explorations of PUBG tournaments online and offline. Nothing impossible for the future of esports!

