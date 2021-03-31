Spring Forward: FloQast Tops G2's Spring 2021 Momentum Grid for Financial Close Software

Company Momentum Also Reflected in the Workforce, with 75 New Hires Across Departments on the Horizon

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official: FloQast is the hottest financial close software on the market, according to G2. FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it came in as the leader in G2’s Spring 2021 Momentum Grid for financial close software, up one spot from last year and finishing significantly ahead of BlackLine and other competitors.



G2 calculates a product's Momentum score using a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee and review data that G2 deems influential in a company's momentum. The Momentum Grid provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

In addition to being named the Momentum leader, FloQast earned 26 other G2 badges for Spring 2021, including Users Most Likely to Recommend, Highest User Adoption, Fastest Implementation and both Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With for enterprise users. Other badges earned include Best Estimated ROI, Best Results and Easiest Setup.

“It’s one thing for a company to say it has momentum, but what makes this recognition so special is that it reflects real-life sentiment from users who know the accounting software landscape,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “We were confident that we emerged from 2020 as one of the leaders in the industry, and topping G2’s Momentum Grid for Spring 2021 validates it.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

FloQast Celebrates Addition of 200th Employee, Plans To Add Least 75 More

Further illustrating FloQast’s momentum, the company plans to significantly grow its workforce further following the recent milestone of hiring its 200th employee. FloQast has roughly 75 new hires planned across departments, including business development, customer success, engineering, sales and sales enablement, marketing, product support and revenue operations. True to its status as a company that provides software created for and by accountants, the company encourages prospects with accounting backgrounds to submit their resumes .

"We like to say that our software is made for accountants by accountants, and that our company is too -- FloQast is where accountants work," Whitmire added. "We've been able to generate success and momentum because we know how to address the real-life pain points that accountants face every day, and we aim to continue that by bringing more people with accounting backgrounds into the fold. We encourage prospects with an accounting background to apply, even if they don't know which position would be best for them — we're committed to finding the right match so prospects can unlock their accounting careers even further."

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com.