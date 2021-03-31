Qstream Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing and certifying excellence in learning and development, recently announced that Qstream is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Brandon Hall Group confirms that Qstream delivers cutting-edge microlearning solutions and detailed learning analytics that directly influence job and business performance.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing and certifying excellence in learning and development, recently announced that Qstream is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Brandon Hall Group confirms that Qstream delivers cutting-edge microlearning solutions and detailed learning analytics that directly influence job and business performance.

“Qstream’s innovative approach to microlearning and its next generation of real-time analytics is exactly what’s needed in the L&D world right now to increase learning engagement and proficiency,” said Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group, Michael Rochelle. “Qstream provides incredible insights into an organization’s people and makes training a truly enjoyable experience. This is exactly what businesses are demanding right now to exceed their goals and justify the impact of learning efforts.”

“At a time when corporate learning is changing as rapidly as today, Qstream is providing a new experience that reaches and engages learners for proven proficiency gain,” said Chief Executive Officer of Qstream, Rich Lanchantin. “We are excited that the learning experts on the team at the Brandon Hall Group recognized our innovation by certifying Qstream a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider.”

After thorough evaluation of Qstream’s products and services value, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Qstream offerings measurably benefit an organization's L&D and Human Capital efforts. The technology solves organizations’ most crucial problems. People find their training programs engaging and are scientifically proven to help learners retain information and increase skill proficiency. Organizations obtain essential analytics to drive all business outcomes from mitigating risk to remaining competitive in the marketplace. BHG has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and ensures the highest standards a provider can attain in the market.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the ‘Academy Awards of Human Capital Management’. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit: http://www.brandonhall.com

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

