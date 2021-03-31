GTWI Patent Evolution Continues

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), (the “Company”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technology development company, today announced the issuance of United States Patent 10,907,104, the fourth patent relating to the company’s proprietary G-Reformer™ technology which allows for the conversion of natural gas into synthesis gas.



The G-Reformer™ units can be coupled with Fischer-Tropsch reactor/catalyst modules and then deployed to field locations to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane and/or biomass gas. When derived from any of these natural gas sources, the liquid fuels created are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels. The technology is also capable of producing high value chemicals including n-Hexane, n-Heptane, n-Octane, n-Decane, n-Dodecane, and n- Tridecane as well as alcohols ethanol and methanol.

The newly issued patent extends the methods and details of generating syngas using the apparatus described in a previously issued patent No. 10,633,594, the company’s third patent. As described in the patent, methane, oxygen, and steam are continuously injected into the combustion section of the apparatus to generate carbon monoxide along with unreacted methane and steam. The carbon monoxide, unreacted methane, and steam then enter the catalyst chamber where these components react to generate syngas. The pressure inside the reaction vessel is controlled at no higher than 5 psig.

In a statement, Ray Wright, co-founder and chairman of the board said “This fourth patent is further evidence of the uniqueness of the innovative technology developed by Greenway, in conjunction with the University of Texas at Arlington, over the past 10 years. We believe that this technology will ultimately be used to provide incrementally cleaner fuels while minimizing the environmental impact, consistent with worldwide green initiatives.”

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements. The Company’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer™ unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas. When combined with a FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer™ units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol as well as valuable chemical outputs. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the ongoing effects of the pandemic on delays and orders regarding Greenway's proprietary gas-to-liquids system, potential business developments and future interest in our clean fuel technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, the continuation of the JV with the University of Texas at Arlington, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

