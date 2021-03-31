Teampay Announces New Capability to Support Identity Management Technologies

Distributed spend management leader adds additional enterprise functionality to support companies as they scale

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Teampay , the leading distributed spend management platform, announced a new capability to support enterprise identity management technology within its platform, enabling new integrations with leading single sign-on technologies such as Okta, OneLogin, and Rippling. This platform update comes on the heels of Teampay’s new Partner Program announced last month, established in an ongoing effort to support companies’ growth as they scale.



This enhanced integration capability means that employee access to company money can be centrally managed through existing single sign-on or identity management technology. It also enables a better experience for the end user, automating and simplifying workflows, while ensuring IT leaders can leverage their preferred system for access control. As organizations scale, they often seek identity management solutions to control access to IT systems. This new integration builds on Teampay’s existing SSO integration options via Slack and G Suite to enable customers to choose the right IT access control provider for their business, regardless of company size.

The way companies buy has changed in recent years, a phenomenon that has accelerated during the remote work era. As spend has become increasingly distributed throughout the organization, and employees are more empowered to buy than ever, companies require a new approach to manage the purchasing process from end-to-end. Teampay’s patented distributed spend management platform supports a company’s business requirements as their internal complexity increases, improving day-to-day operations in modern business environments.

“For years, companies have recognized the value in single sign-on and identity management solutions that control access to enterprise software. Now, they’ve begun to recognize the importance of finance solutions that control access to company money. We designed Teampay to support our customers’ processes and requirements as they become more complex,” said Andrew Hoag, Teampay CEO. “Enabling access to the benefits of identity management software is an important part of our strategy to ensure secure solutions at every step of essential business and finance processes.”

About Teampay

Teampay’s distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. Teampay’s patented technology (U.S. Pat. No. 10,755,339, and other patents pending) delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.