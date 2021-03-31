Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Diverse International Portfolio of Tech Companies Tap Rainier Communications for U.S. Public Relations

Full-service technology PR agency powers into 2021, launching new companies and products in broad range of vertical industries

/EIN News/ -- WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a fast start to 2021, six new technology-startup clients have named award-winning technology public relations firm Rainier Communications as their PR agency-of-record. The companies include AI Redefined (AIR), MeaTech, NexWafe, RadSee, Technology Commerce Management – TCM and Warp UV.

Making their entry into North America with Rainier’s help, the agency’s new clients hail from Canada, Germany and Israel. Technologies represented range from human-AI collaboration and cultivated meat to kerfless wafers for solar cell production, AI for e-commerce aggregation and biohazard disinfection for airports.

“Our newest clients join a rich portfolio of companies who are well aligned with Rainier’s long track record of bringing advanced technology products and services to market,” said Rainier CEO Steve Schuster. “These companies represent some of today’s most dynamic emerging technologies which demand skillfully executed narratives and rigorous go-to-market strategies.”

About Rainier Communications
Founded in 1993 by an engineer-turned-marketer and staffed by expert senior-level technology public relations professionals, Rainier truly understands technology and its strategic business implications. The agency’s passion and practice are completely focused on providing exceptional technologies with a credible voice in the marketplace. Rainier’s clients include a global roster of technology companies ranging from start-ups to midsize corporations and Fortune 500 companies. Rainier is based in Westborough, Mass. Visit Rainier at www.rainierco.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

