The Grand Strand Will Soon Have A Local Grand Chili Master

/EIN News/ -- MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the World Championship Chili Cookoff (WCCC) announced today that they are looking for the best corporate chili cooks in Myrtle Beach, and that’s no April Fool’s Day joke. In fact, a real competition and serious money are on the line!

In cooperation with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the WCCC will host its inaugural Corporate Cup Challenge, a charitable event that will involve up to 25 corporate teams and feature a People’s Choice judging process. The event will coincide with the 54th Annual WCCC, which will draw over 200 of the best chili teams in the world to Myrtle Beach for a chili fest and competition like no other. Over three days in September, more than $100,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to pro teams for the best Traditional Red, Chili Verde, Veggie Chili, Homestyle Chili and Salsa recipes.

WCCC is one of the first major food events announced for Myrtle Beach that will allow local residents and visitors to the area to get out and enjoy food and festivities again. The Corporate Cup Challenge is set to kick things off on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the event’s host site, Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd. Sampling tickets and many other event attractions will be available May 1st at eatgreatchili.com.

Registration for the Corporate Cup Challenge is open now and will remain open until all 25 spots are filled. For complete details and to submit your application simply go to https://woobox.com/2spm43. The ICS will select team entries on a first-come, first-served basis until all 25 competition slots are filled. There will be no fee required for the teams to compete. The grand prize will be $2,500, along with $1,000 for second and $500 for third – all going to the winning teams’ charity of choice.

About the International Chili Society

Since 1967, the International Chili Society (ICS) has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cookoff (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.

About Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

Since 1938, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has stood as the unified voice of the Grand Strand's business community. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the MBACC its five-star accreditation--one of only a few chambers in South Carolina to earn this distinction. The MBACC serves Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach, Garden City Beach, Loris, Conway, Aynor, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, Socastee and Carolina Forest. For more information, visit MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com.

