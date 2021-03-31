New Innovations Drive Growth for PubMatic’s Omnichannel Wrapper Solution

OpenWrap customization and A/B testing live with more than 200 publishers globally

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced major enhancements to its omnichannel header bidding wrapper, OpenWrap, bringing greater flexibility and control to publishers. With sophisticated customization capabilities, OpenWrap, a leading, Prebid-based wrapper solution, now helps publishers seamlessly test, analyze and optimize their wrapper setup, driving improved audience addressability and higher programmatic yield.



More than 200 publishers in over 30 markets worldwide use OpenWrap to increase yield and boost omnichannel monetization of video and display inventory across platforms, including OTT/CTV, mobile app, and web. Customers include The Boston Globe, Complex Networks, Dictionary, Dwango, Italiaonline, New England Sports Network (NESN), 9GAG, and RP Digital.

Publishers using OpenWrap have access to the latest enhancements, which include easy-to-use, out-of-the-box A/B testing tools aiming to optimize omnichannel header bidding performance based on identity resolution and efficacy, timeout rates, SSP performance within the wrapper, and client-side vs. server-side setups. The new A/B testing functionality works across OpenWrap web, OpenWrap SDK, and OpenWrap OTT.

“We switched to PubMatic OpenWrap for a Prebid-based solution that offered technology innovation and a high level of service,” said Alex Mason, Senior Director, Yield & Programmatic Operations at Complex Networks. “We have been impressed with robust tools, testing capabilities, and customizations that have given us greater control over our yield optimization and monetization strategy.”

Complex Networks, a modern entertainment company, champions the people, brands, and new trends you need to know now and will obsess over next. From pop culture and style (Complex), and food entertainment (First We Feast), to music discovery (Pigeons & Planes), and sneaker news (Sole Collector), according to Complex Networks, their brands generate an average of over 863 million monthly video views and have a combined social following of more than 110 million followers/subscribers.



This announcement follows new capabilities recently released to enable OpenWrap publishers to activate and manage over a dozen curated identity providers -- driving the scale needed by buyers to maximize their addressable audiences. Together, these innovative custom management tools and performance optimization reporting enable customers to experiment with their identity resolution strategies and conduct sophisticated analysis to drive superior business outcomes.

“With digital advertising companies producing a wide variety of new replacements for cookie-based and IDFA-based targeting, the need to test and solve for identity resolution is greater than ever,” said Priti Powell, Senior Director of Business Development and Strategy at PubMatic. “We’re taking that Prebid-based, flexible and customizable approach to the whole wrapper setup. Publishers looking to boost monetization cite managing time-out rate and adapter performance as top priorities. OpenWrap now provides a unified solution to test, analyze, and optimize critical aspects of a publisher’s wrapper.”

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Press Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic

pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

(917) 826-1103