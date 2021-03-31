STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Expands its Commitment to Safety With Appointment of Donna Lynch as Vice President of Environment, Health, and Safety

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the appointment of Donna Lynch to Vice President of Environment, Health, and Safety. Ms. Lynch will help enhance STACK’s culture of safety and ensure engagement across Company employees, clients, suppliers, and partners. She will directly report to Brian Cox, STACK’s Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Lynch is a seasoned executive in health, safety, and risk management, with over 20 years of engineering safety experience in critical industries. She most recently led Antea Group’s Data Center Health and Safety Practice, where she implemented programs for health and safety practices, provided EHS consulting, developed training programs, and built strategic systems of safety for leading Hyperscale and colocation providers.

“STACK starts and ends each day with a focus on safety and our environment. Safety in design, construction, and operations is easily our top priority, which is why we’re overjoyed to have Donna join STACK,” said Mr. Cox. “As the company expands, Donna’s leadership and experience are critical. Not only is she a leader in the EHS field, she is a great person who will only add to our great culture.”

“I am delighted to join STACK at a critical junction in its growth,” said Ms. Lynch. “As we design, deliver and operate more capacity across our key regions and beyond, it is more important than ever to work with our employees, contractors, subcontractors, and even subcontractors of subcontractors to create the safest work environment possible throughout the supply chain.”

Ms. Lynch’s announcement comes on the heels of STACK’s recent round of capital financing. The Company is committed to being the data center industry leader in building and delivering flexible critical infrastructure solutions that meet and support the complex requirements of enterprise and hyperscale deployments.

For more information about STACK, please visit www.stackinfra.com .

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK safely provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale commissioned capacity (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com