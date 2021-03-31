Axele Wins 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year

TMCnet and Cloud Computing Magazine Award Honors Most Innovative and Useful Cloud Products

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, has been chosen as a winner of the 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards presented by Cloud Computing magazine. The award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services deployed within the past year. Axele won for its new-generation decision support, automation, and optimization software tool for full truckload carriers. It combines AI with human intelligence from decades of experience in the trucking industry to deliver a cloud-based, easy-to-use, one-stop solution, unlike any existing product.



“This is a great honor for Axele as we are the only cloud-based transportation management system among the winners,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development. “Because Axele is architected for the cloud, at its core is the ability to connect easily to the other software systems typically used by a truckload carrier, automating tasks and streamlining business operations."

“Congratulations to Axele for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Axele TMS is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Axele in 2021 and beyond.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56da5393-3948-4825-9bda-3f8a6cae4369