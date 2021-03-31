3AM Innovations and NextNav improve first responder safety and situational awareness with vertical location

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, the leader in 3D geolocation, today announced a new partnership with 3AM Innovations to deliver improved situational awareness for first responders through vertical location.



Vertical location is a long-standing need in the public safety arena. 2D maps simply can’t deliver the real-time intelligence first responders need in a chaotic emergency scene, particularly in dense urban areas where multi-story structures are the norm. To keep first responders out of harm’s way and effectively marshal their resources, incident commanders need to know where their people are at all times, without time consuming radio check-ins.

“Vertical location will revolutionize emergency response in urban areas,” said Ryan Litt, CEO of 3AM Innovations. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of rolling out this important new technology. We know that it’s going to save lives and improve the quality of emergency services we all depend on.”

By integrating the NextNav Pinnacle service into its patented Florian platform, 3AM Innovations will empower incident commanders with precise vertical location data, improving first responder safety and emergency response outcomes.

“We’re excited to be working with 3AM Innovations, which provides first responders with the next generation technologies they need to keep us all safe,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. “With vertical location at their fingertips, emergency services personnel in urban areas will be able to respond faster and more effectively.”

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

About 3AM Innovations

3AM Innovations is protecting those who protect us with technology. Their FLORIAN software platform provides first responders with an adaptive 3D toolset, designed to empower tactics and connect decision makers. Leveraging the interoperability of IoT, 3AM continues to integrate FLORIAN with partners who can help them save lives. With decades of incident command experience and the power of artificial intelligence, 3AM is converting the organized chaos of an emergency into actionable intelligence.