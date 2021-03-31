Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 10th annual report examines end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud computing and business intelligence (BI), defined as the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.



According to the report, Cloud/SaaS ranks 11th in importance among the 44 topics under study, compared to 12th in 2020. An all time high of 55 percent of respondents say cloud BI is either “critical” or “very important”. Importance is highest among the Marketing/Sales functions. In terms of industry, the Technology sector assigned the highest significance to Cloud, followed by Business Services and Government. Among the perceived drivers of cloud BI, respondents see “cost” as the greatest benefit, while “data security” is seen as the greatest barrier to adoption.

“We would expect that the organizations that are successful with BI would be more apt to engage in newer offerings of cloud BI, and this bears true in our 2021 study,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “Organizations who state they are completely successful with BI are also most likely to describe cloud BI as a critical technology.”

“We are pleased to publish this milestone 10th anniversary edition of our Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “When we began tracking and analyzing this market dynamic, adoption was nascent. Compared to those early years of this focused study, cloud BI demonstrably conquered skepticism and ambivalence, and has crossed a threshold of credibility.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

