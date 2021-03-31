Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,799 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Executive Panel – Transitioning to a Green Economy: Financial Stability Implications

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre is hosting a virtual executive panel at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group featuring Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and Finance Advisor to UK Prime Minister for COP26 and Her Excellency Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Indonesia. Babak Abbaszadeh, President and CEO of Toronto Centre, will moderate the event. The discussion will focus on the implications for financial stability of transitioning to a green economy.

Date:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 9:00-10:00 a.m. EST

Time:
Remarks to begin at 9:00 a.m. Media are asked to arrive promptly.

Location:
Virtual, via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZXIpffXKSMyASqS5tLyEoQ

Diana Bird
dbird@torontocentre.org
Communications and Special Projects Coordinator
M: (647) 993-3809

 		  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Virtual Executive Panel – Transitioning to a Green Economy: Financial Stability Implications

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.