When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 29, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 31, 2021 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil Company Name: Nuri Trading LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Thumbs Up 7, Shogun-X, 69MODE Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplement for male sexual enhancement

Nuri Trading is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Shogun-X 7000, Thumbs Up 7 (Black) 25K, Thumbs Up 7 (White) 11K, and 69MODE Blue 69 capsules to the consumer level. FDA analyses have found these products to contain undeclared tadalafil, sildenafil, and/or vardenafil. Sildenafil,tadalafil, and vardenafil are ingredients known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction.The presence of sildenafil, tadalafil, and/ or vardenafil in Shogun-X 7000, Thumbs Up 7 (Black) 25K, Thumbs Up 7 (White) 11K, and 69MODE Blue 69 capsules make them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore subject to recall.

Consumers with underlying medical issues who take Shogun-X 7000, Thumbs Up 7 (Black) 25K, Thumbs Up 7 (White) 11K, 69MODE Blue 69 capsules with undeclared sildenafil,tadalafil, and/or vardenafil may experience serious health risks. For example, PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels that may be life-threatening. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. To date, Nuri Trading has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

These tainted products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement and are packaged in blister foil sheets in a box. Each box contains 10 capsules. These products were distributed via internet and fulfilled by amazon at www.amazon.com nationwide in the USA. On December 17, 2020, FDA issued a press release that warned consumers to avoid certain products found on Amazon, eBay and other retailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients. It also encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are not sold on their platforms.

Nuri Trading LLC is notifying its customers by this press announcement and via email of this recall. Consumers that have Shogun-X 7000, Thumbs Up 7 (Black) 25K, Thumbs Up 7 (White) 11K, 69MODE Blue 69, which are being recalled should stop using and destroy them.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Nuri Trading by phone at (201) 380-1046 Monday to Friday from 9AM to 5PM eastern time or e-mail nuritrading17@gmail.com. For more information, please visit www.nuritradingusa.com. Consumers should contact their physicians or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to takin or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.