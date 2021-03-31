Be Pro Network to Tokenize First Nature Masterpiece, Provided by RX Law Air, Into a NFT Digital Asset at Miami, FL Event
Max Pomeranz, son of founder Mark Pomeranz and general counsel to RX Law Air holding the unique emerald set for conversion into NFT art.
On April 1st, the first ever nature art piece, a 115 carat emerald provided by RX Law Air, will be tokenized into an NFT by Be Pro Network in Miami, FL event.
Society must embrace structural changes because things would never go back to what they were before.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 brought a lot of changes due to the pandemic, and not all of them were negative. With the move to what seemed like across the board digitization: of how people work, network, and communicate, also came a fast growing trend for artists to monetize their art into digital art known as NFTs.
— Edward Rodriguez
NFT is an acronym for “non-fungible token” and the best way it can be understood by those unfamiliar with blockchain technology is that it is one of a kind and thus, non transferable into another currency. While other crypto currencies can be transferred from one to another (i.e. ETH into Bitcoin into, later, FIAT currency), NFTs don’t possess this quality— making the access of certain NFTs even more exclusive.
Celebrities and influencers like Grimes and Logan Paul have recently received a lot of attention for NFTs they have bought and sold—often in the millions.
Usually corresponding with digital art, now, the first ever nature art piece, a 115 carat emerald provided by RX Law Air LLC, will be tokenized into an NFT by Be Pro Network LLC in an exclusive Miami, FL based ceremony on April 1st.
Be Pro Network is a DeFi multi-service firm powered by a network of professionals and blockchain technology. They support clients with the securitization of hard assets via conversions to digital tokens, while also providing commercial financing to businesses. RX Law Air LLC, founded by Mark Pomeranz owns the emerald. Both parties worked with Matthew Grzeszczak, the referral agent in the transaction. Grzeszczak has traveled the world for over 35 years selling natural stone products; he owned a factory in Turkey that sold 3.4 million square feet of marble and travertine. Today, he is a BPN referral agent.
The stone, which has an assessed value of $105 million, is currently stored at a prestigious art gallery in Miami, FL, and will be taken out for the afternoon ceremony.
“We are so excited to be among today's pioneers, who responsibly undertake to develop the NFT market for works of art. Our company looks forward to participating with a breathtaking 250 pound emerald embedded stone, of the rarest of beauty, created by mother nature herself, emphasized Pomeranz.
Edward Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Be Pro Network, believes that digital currencies are setting the stage for an exciting form of innovation and impact.
"Society must embrace structural changes because things would never go back to what they were before,” he commented.
The private ceremony is for invited guests only and required pre-registration necessitating identification such as passports to ensure optimum security. Several of the confirmed guests have personal net worths in excess of a billion dollars.
Max Pomeranz, son of founder Mark Pomeranz and general counsel to RX Law Air, is excited about the prestigious confirmed guests, including esteemed academics in gemology.
“Professor Norman M. Rodi will be present to share his insights on this extraordinary art,” noted Pomernaz.
To learn more about the event and get in touch with Be Pro Network, visit their website here.
About Be Pro Network and RX Air LLC: Be Pro Network is a DeFi multi-service firm powered by a network of professionals and blockchain technology. They support clients with the securitization of hard assets via conversions to digital tokens, while also providing commercial financing to businesses. RX Air LLC is an asset holding company with possession of high value natural assets including emeralds and more.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here