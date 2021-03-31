Here's Why Entrepreneur Chris Zaal Says “Helping People is the Essence of Success”
Successful entrepreneur Chris Zaal argues that helping people is more important than wealth. Here's why.MCKINNEY, TX, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Zaal has built up several large and successful companies over the years, and he's kept a close eye on the accomplishments of other successful business people as well. Yet throughout the years he's learned that true success isn't best measured on a balance sheet but instead should be based on how much you help people.
"Can you name the most successful business person 300 years ago? The average person couldn't. Yet plenty of people know about various historical and mythical figures like Cornelius Vanderbilt who helped people and changed society for the better," Chris Zaal notes. "That, in my opinion, speaks to the essence of success."
About a hundred and fifty years ago one of the leading business people in the United States was Cornelius Vanderbilt, who built his fortunes in railroads and shipping. His peak net worth in today's dollars would measure at about $185 billion, more than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet.
Yet most people are probably familiar with Vanderbilt because of his namesake university. These days, the not-for-profit Vanderbilt University is a leading education center and researchers there are advancing medicine and other fields. Vanderbilt also funded various other efforts and organizations which have had a lasting impact even after his railroad empire faded away.
"When I think about someone like Vanderbilt or today's Bill Gates, what I find truly inspiring isn't the money they made, but the impact they've had on people's lives. Money fades away, a dollar today probably won't be worth much in a hundred years, but making an impact has its own intrinsic value," Chris Zaal argues.
Chris Zaal Discusses Bill Gates Greatest Achievements
Speaking of Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft has already donated tens of billions of dollars to charities and not-for-profit efforts. The Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation has had a huge impact on people across the world and has helped provide health services and other resources to those in need.
Yet Bill Gates was once known as one of the best, and most cunning business leaders in the United States. So why did Gates leave the business world behind while relatively young and focus on charities? Chris Zaal argues:
"For someone like Bill Gates, $10 billion and $100 billion, the difference doesn't mean much in day-to-day living. Bill Gates has more than enough for his personal needs. By donating that money, however, he knows he can have a huge impact on other people's lives."
At the end of the day, improving communities and eradicating poverty may arguably be a more important achievement than business success and even many technological breakthroughs. Indeed, when considering things like technology, a better measure than revenue may be the impact on people and their lives.
"Who cares about Gates's billions?" Chris Zaal asks. "It's just a number, but the technological revolution he helped spur has led to real improvements the world over. And now, his charitable efforts to help people can inspire us all. That's true success."
