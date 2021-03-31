Construction Milestone Achieved for 1 Hotel Nashville and Embassy Suites Nashville Towers Across from Music City Center

Affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, Crescent Real Estate LLC, and High Street Real Estate Partners "topped off" dual hotel towers under construction on a 1.3-acre parcel of land directly across from Nashville’s Music City Center. Affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, Crescent Real Estate LLC, and High Street Real Estate Partners celebrate a topping off of dual hotel towers under construction directly across from Nashville’s 2.1 million-square-foot Music City Center.

NASHVILLE, TN, US, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, Crescent Real Estate LLC, and High Street Real Estate Partners today announced that they have topped off dual hotel towers under construction on a 1.3-acre parcel of land directly across from Nashville’s Music City Center, a $625 million convention center. The hotel design includes a common podium with two hotel towers connected by a four-story lobby, conference area, public restaurant, and retail space, including outdoor street-level public dining and rooftop bars.

The Partnership celebrated construction progress with a topping-out ceremony of the concrete structure on February 24, 2021. The hotels, located on the corner of Demonbreun Street and 7th Avenue South, are expected to open at the end of the year.

The dual-branded development will total 721 rooms with more than 32,200 square feet of meeting space (including pre-function space) and include:

• An 18-story 1 Hotel, Starwood Capital's award-winning, eco-conscious, luxury lifestyle brand hotel, featuring 215 rooms with a holistic spa, as well as a rooftop bar and event deck area.

• A 30-story Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel tower, featuring 506 rooms and a rooftop swimming pool, bar, and event space.

True to its eco-friendly philosophy, 1 Hotel will feature exterior and interior walls covered with live vegetation and plants. Both hotels will support a healthy lifestyle with fitness centers.

“Nashville is a rapidly growing and top travel destination and an exciting location for Starwood Capital to introduce the 1 Hotel brand and continue our successful hospitality industry investment strategy,” said Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Chairman and CEO. “Nashville’s natural beauty provides a wonderful setting for 1 Hotel brand’s celebration of nature with green open spaces bathed in natural light. Sustaining nature is consistent with our company’s eco-conscious investment philosophy.”

The two-hotel development is a unique hospitality model intended to appeal to business and family travelers and take advantage of week-day convention and business traffic, as well as weekend event and entertainment travelers. The 1 Hotel cultivates the best of eco-conscious design and sustainable architecture to provide extraordinary comfort and unrivaled service that appeals to luxury and eco-conscious travelers.

“The distinctive design concept and inimitable location inspires us because it will appeal to business, recreational, and family travelers,” said Joseph Pitchford, managing director of Crescent. “The opportunity to be creative with this development fits the Crescent culture. We develop, acquire and manage a premier portfolio of real estate assets, including Class A and creative office, boutique, and upmarket hospitality. We provide a comfortable upscale experience for diverse customers.”

The Embassy Suites will feature a main lobby entertainment bar providing live music and entertainment, a large block of rooms with double king beds that appeal to weekend travelers, and the traditional Embassy Suites breakfast buffet. The hotel's close proximity to Broadway also provides easy access to a wide variety of downtown restaurants and entertainment venues.

“Located directly across the street from the 2.1 million-square-foot Music City Center and a block down from Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators and host to numerous concerts and events, is an ideal location. Embassy Suites appeals to business and convention travelers, as well as sports and entertainment fans,” said Justin Wilson, President, and Partner of High Street Real Estate Partners. High Street Real Estate Partners is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on developing and acquiring equity interests in hospitality and multi-family assets in highly rated markets.

