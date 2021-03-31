Marshall Oakman Music: At The Boiling Point
Singer/Songwriter/Performer Enlists Heavy Hitters to Back Brilliant ProjectNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific New York based performing singer-songwriter Marshall Oakman has released his single At The Boiling Point (featuring legendary New York musicians Kasim Sultan on Bass, Liberty Devitto on Drums and Paul Pesco on Guitar) to Spotify and all the major music services!
The song - and forthcoming EP - showcases vibrant, iconic pop/rock shimmers with Beatlesque harmonies, blending timeless themes, thoughtfully embraced and melded to magnetic melodies. Listeners will find themselves hitting repeat and play, over and over again.
At about six years of age, Marshall first fixed his eyes on a piano. Pressing down on the black and white shapes, he discovered a timbre and texture that revealed magical keys to open doors that never close. As time passed, songs were born, flowing with a life of their own. Over the years, Oakman has honed his craft, creating a vast catalogue spanning a lifetime.
Marshall has energetically driven his skills as a spirited performer in regions along and beyond the East Coast such as the New York metropolitan area, upstate New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
His recorded songs include top musicians who have performed and/or recorded with Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Daryl Hall, Madonna, Hall & Oates, Steve Winwood, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion, Richie Sambora, Indigo Girls, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Blue Oyster Cult, Todd Rundgren, Patti Smith, Meat Loaf, The New Cars, Alicia Keys, Gary U.S. Bonds and Mitch Ryder.
In line with the positive spark of his song, Nothing’s Holding Me Back, which is part of the soundtrack for the independently produced film,Townies, from Marshall’s album entitled 24/SEVEN, Marshall is hopeful his music will encourage and inspire fans to appreciate and enjoy the gift of life every day.
