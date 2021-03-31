UK gaming entertainment company 1st11 welcomes Brazilian soccer star Arthur Melo as investor and first global ambassador
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading international gaming entertainment business 1st11 has secured Brazilian international and Juventus football star Arthur Melo as the company’s first global ambassador.
Arthur Melo, a star midfielder for Juventus & the Brazilian National Team commented: “I love 1st11’s vision. It’s unique approach to enhancing the fan experience by bringing together gaming creators and sports stars into interactive formats is unique and cool. It brings gaming entertainment to the next level, allowing the real and the virtual worlds to collide in new and often unexpected ways.”
1st11 works in collaboration with leading talent from the world of gaming, pro sports and esports – allowing fans to play in specially created formats and experiences across a wide range of the world's most popular titles. The offering includes advanced mobile technology connecting fans seamlessly into interactive gaming formats, whilst simultaneously live streaming action directly to subscribers and broadcast partners. The platform’s ethos is designed to make competitive gaming more scalable and enjoyable, rewarding fans not just for winning but also for sharing, engaging and participating.
Peter Glancy 1st11 CEO said, ‘This is a special time for 1st11 and I’m delighted to welcome Arthur as 1st11’s ambassador. He is a very special talent and a magnificent addition to the team. The signing of Arthur demonstrates our intentions to continue to grow and expand our business internationally. He joins us at an important time as the company continues its expansion. Arthur is not only a football star but also an avid gamer with a huge following on Instagram. As growth in the gaming and esports sector increasingly becomes a global phenomenon, it will continue to attract star athletes with a passion for playing games, sharing content and engaging with an audience of millions”.
Arthur joins over 2.7 billion people playing video games with the industry predicted to reach over $300 billion in revenues by 2025.
1st11’s consumer app is a fan's passport to access experiences, challenges and rewards. 1st11 offers creators the ability to collaborate with athletes across international territories with a reporting system providing advanced analytics and comprehensive data to brands and rightsholder partners whilst leveraging high-growth streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming. 1st11’s mobile-optimised web destination 1st11fun.com showcases fun focused editorial, exclusive sports/gaming content and what 1st11 members and subscribers are able to access via the App.
As part of the company's continuing growth strategy 1st11 has made a strategic investment into Latin America’s leading gaming entertainment business Final Level. Latin America is the fastest growing gaming market behind China and the USA, this investment provides a solid partnership delivering access to the most prolific creators and esports teams in the region.
1st11’s COO Flavio Maria said “1st11 has over 500 professional athletes integrated into 1st11’s Creator Network. With Arthur joining as our Global Ambassador the team at 1st11 looks forward to collaborating and working with him creatively, seeking innovative and fun ways to engage with fans.”
1stt11 is a UK based company with offices in London, São Paulo, Rio and Buenos Aires.
For more information please contact enquires@1st11fun.com
Julia Smith
1stt11 is a UK based company with offices in London, São Paulo, Rio and Buenos Aires.
For more information please contact enquires@1st11fun.com
Julia Smith
