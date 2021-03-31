Sunil Jagani Consulting to open a new office in Miami
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunil Jagani is proud to announce that Sunil Jagani Consulting will be opening a new office in Miami, Florida. Sunil is excited as it is his company’s first expansion he is rolling out, though he has many more planned for the future. This is in his company’s drive to reach a more extensive clientele, beyond its current locale in Los Angeles, California. The new office will be opened within the quarter, at which point, clients will be informed of the new address.
With the new office launch, Miami clients will enjoy the same services Sunil Jagani Consulting have been enjoying in L.A. and surrounding areas. Sunil Jagani Consulting has a good reputation for offering world-class services, that can transform any company’s fortunes by placing it on the top pages of search engines and social media search.
This is all thanks to the marketing prowess of Sunil Jagani. Before launching his company, Sunil spent 15 years working at different marketing agencies in New York and Los Angeles. This helped deepen his understanding of the industry to a point where he could confidently start his own firm. In the period he worked for the various marketing companies, he mastered marketing and brand promotion, focusing more on SEO. He perfected Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Search Engine Marketing (SEM). Additionally, he perfected the art of pushing company webpages from obscurity to the top pages of Google and other search engines. He did this not just by learning on the job, but by gaining the necessary certifications to get the job done. Sunil holds an Advanced Google Analytics certification, a SEMrush Academy Certification, and The Blueprint for SEO professional’s certification. Besides these certifications, Sunil has a strong academic background in marketing and business management in general. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and an MBA with a specialty in strategic planning. These are skills that have helped his excel in marketing, and at the same time, versatile enough to acquire new industry skills as they emerge. He has been using these skills to assist clients in promoting their brands and growing their companies. He does this by enabling these companies to create lasting relationships with existing clients and attract new ones through brand promotion and SEO. Since His company came into being, He has assisted multiple companies, ranging from start-ups to big companies, transform their brands and significantly increase their sales. Being an expert in SEO techniques such as backlinks, content creation, and social media management, many companies entrust him with their sites to push to the top pages of various search engines, especially Google. He has also trained a few others that assist him in the company. Over the years, Sunil has built himself financially to a level where he can comfortably give back to the community. He runs a foundation that helps feed the poor and the homeless in L.A, and recently doubled His effort to fully assist the less fortunate as the COVID-19 pandemic the hardest hit them. Sunil also takes time from his busy schedule to ensure time for his family and to enjoy himself. He enjoys surfing on his days off, which he usually does with his family, and close friends.
Having been in the industry for 15 years as a digital marketing and SEO expert, and another five years running his own company, Sunil is experienced enough to help local companies tap into this area to grow their businesses. He aims to hire fresh graduates from universities around and train them on the basics of SEO and digital marketing. Fresh graduates are ideal for this training since they still have the energy and the urge to learn and research more and are more conversant with current technologies. Upon learning the basics, Sunil’s company can then have them tap into the existing opportunities that the local businesses present. They will help local businesses transform their mode of doing businesses by bringing their businesses online and getting much more exposure than they have now.
Besides his marketing expertise, Sunil is also surrounded by a team of experts in the world of marketing. In his L.A. office, he is surrounded by a team of marketing experts. Everyone in his team has at least a degree in marketing, and several SEO-related certifications. This has helped his team thrive in giving customers the best possible services at all times. Through his strong team, he can turn around the fortunes of any company regardless of its size. On several occasions, they have managed to get startups to rank at the top of Google pages, and draw the hype needed for them to IPO. Many of them have gone on to make billions on IPO from the excitement created by Sunil and his team.
Sunil continues to encourage existing and start-up companies to embrace digital marketing as a way of growing their customer base and increase their revenues. He has realized that many businesses are yet to take advantage of this form of advertising and are still wasting resources and time in the traditional forms of advertising. Many of these businesses either do not know about the advantages of using digital marketing or do not have the SEO expertise to help them tap into this platform.
At the Miami office, Sunil Jagani Consulting aims to continue the legacy it started a while back in its L.A branch. Sunil Consulting is now about five years old and growing. It has so far trained more than 15 SEO experts that are significantly transforming both local and international businesses. Sunil consulting has the ability to change rather dormant websites into top sites that appear in the first pages of various search engines such as Google and others. Most local businesses are still struggling with bringing their businesses online, let alone rank on the first pages of search engines. This is what Sunil Jagani aims to change and is on the right track so far.
Both local and international companies require an online presence in the sense of having a website and a social media presence. SEO goes hand in hand with social media in that you can redirect clients from their social media accounts to your business website. There are so many platforms as of the moment that many companies, especially start-ups, are taking advantage of. Examples of such media include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snap Chat, among others.
Sunil Jagani Consulting is also incorporating the use of social media to help promote company brands. The agency helps businesses set up social media accounts and create stories that engage users in various conversations surrounding their products. It is through such conversations that companies can get traffic to their sites, get more exposure and as a result, increase their revenues and profits.
In addition to creating exposure and increasing businesses’ clientele base, most start-ups can directly sell their services and products from their social media accounts if they are nicely done and well promoted. Pushing these accounts to attract followers requires both SEO and social media expertise, which Sunil Jagani Consulting provides. Combining social media and SEO is now one of the best ways of having a robust and fulfilling online presence. Sunil Jagani Consulting continues to provide these services at the most affordable prices that even start-ups can use.
Sunil Jagani Consulting is a marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. The company offers SEO among other marketing-related services. For more information, feel free to call (909) 683-1197.
