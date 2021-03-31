Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

1,530 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 8,010. Positivity rate is at 19.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are at 132,646. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,480,240.

129 patients have recovered. Total recoveries stand at 92,290.

12 deaths have been reported all of them being late death reports from facility record audits.

Cumulative fatalities are now 2,147. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,308 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide

4,760 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

152 patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support & 97 on supplemental oxygen.

9 patients are on observation.

89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 78 of them in the general wards and 11 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

COVID VACCINATION UPDATE: 1.12 million doses of Astrazeneca Vaccines have been delivered in the country as of today. 806,000 of those doses have been distributed countrywide. 130, 575 people have been vaccinated.