Coronavirus - Namibia: COVID-19 Update 30 March 2021

Three hundred and thirty-four (334) COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, of which two hundred and forty-two (242) were in Khomas and ninety-two (92) in Erongo region.

Cumulatively, a total of one thousand two hundred and fifteen (1215) vaccine doses have been administered since the roll-out.

New confirmed cases: 128 Deaths: 7 Recoveries: 221 Active cases: 1845