Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer

Dr. George Gellert MD, MPH, MPA, FABPM joins Wellteq as Chief Medical Officer





Based in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Gellert served most recently as Senior Medical Director at 3M Health Information Systems, Hospital Performance Improvement





Dr. Gellert is the former Associate Enterprise and Regional Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) for Christus Health and held prior executive leadership roles at WebMD and GlaxoSmithKline





Dr. Gellert was seconded as a national expert by the U.S. Department of State to advise the United Nations IAEA and its partners in the development of a global cancer control programme, developing a framework for an interagency, public-private alliance that secured funding for multidisciplinary cancer control projects in all six WHO global regions





Dr. Gellert has domain expertise in epidemiology and health outcomes research; health informatics; population health program design, execution and evaluation; product development; business strategy/development; strategic alliances; and has authored over 150 peer reviewed articles in leading medical journals



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Gellert MD, MPH, MPA, FABPM, as Chief Medical Officer of Wellteq. Dr. Gellert has accumulated extensive experience in senior officer positions including his tenure as:

Chief Medical Information Officer at CHRISTUS Health, an integrated delivery network including 49 hospitals and long-term care facilities and 250 clinics, where he led the successful Electronic Health Records adoption by over 15,000 physicians and 8,000 nurses in 6 US states, Mexico, Chile, and Columbia.

Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President for HCORP Inc., deploying patient-centric interactive communication technologies for patient education/engagement and improvement of clinical staff efficiencies;

Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at WebMD where he developed a Public-Private partnership with the UN Secretary General’s Office to create a public health Internet information portal now operated by the World Health Organisation (WHO);

Head of Product Development and Outcomes Research at SmithKline Beecham Healthcare where he managed one of the largest multi-site health outcomes research teams in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Gellert joins Wellteq to build out the Company’s “Continuum of Care” model, and to expand its corporate wellness propositions into supporting a wider range of users’ clinical, disease prevention and wellness needs. Dr. Gellert stated, “Given its track record, existing and emerging capabilities, Wellteq is ideally positioned to offer a powerful and unprecedented suite of highly integrated health promotion/wellness, disease prevention and telemedical/remote patient monitoring and virtual services that engage individuals seamlessly across their entire health care lifecycle.”

Scott Montgomery, Wellteq CEO stated, “Dr. Gellert exemplifies the hybrid of medical and commercial excellence having managed entire hospital groups in the world’s largest healthcare system while taking a senior role in advising US State and Federal Government, United Nations and WHO health initiatives. Dr. Gellert will innovate the clinical design within our virtual care platform and bring forward Wellteq’s clinical applications to help support healthcare’s effort to reduce behaviour-related illness. Today is an incredibly exciting day for Wellteq and healthcare innovation more broadly as we take another key step in shifting healthcare towards data-driven and proactive delivery in line with modern technology capabilities.”

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers, employers and insurance companies. Wellteq have secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technologies for connected patient applications in healthcare which will extend the Wellteq’s continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

Investor Contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

glen@bristolir.com

T: (905) 326-1888 ext 1

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.