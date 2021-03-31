Finxflo Enlists Fireblocks' MPC-based Technology to Secure Its Liquidity Aggregation Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finxflo has enlisted Fireblocks' platform to securely power its liquidity aggregation infrastructure, expand liquidity sources globally, and to meet anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.



Fireblocks, the most vetted MPC-based security infrastructure, will enable Finxflo to securely store and transfer digital assets, access 30+ DeFi and CeFi providers, and allow them to meet AML regulations regardless of a client's location.

The world's first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo is a regulated, secure trading platform that believes in innovation.

"The team at Fireblocks caught our attention because of the founders' deep security expertise, and commitment to driving innovation of digital asset security and compliance," said James Gillingham, CEO at Finxflo.

"We're excited to enable Finxflo clients to access a wider liquidity pool through the Fireblocks Network. Finxflo customers can also have peace of mind, knowing that their assets are secured using next-generation MPC technology," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks.

One regulation, commonly known as the 'Travel Rule', requires crypto companies to share customer information with each other as part of a transaction. In Singapore, the MAS have adopted a proactive approach, providing clear guidance on the travel rule (MAS PSN02), and enabling firms to make a head start on compliance before the global regulatory go-live.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

