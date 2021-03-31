Managed Hosting Provider Virtual Data Corp. Relies on Infinidat’s Data Storage Solution for 100% Uptime

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that Virtual Data Corp. (VDC), a managed cloud hosting provider, has had 100% storage uptime over the past two years using the InfiniBox® platform. This high availability enabled VDC to consolidate multiple arrays into a single rack for easier management and cost savings without any disruption. At the same time, VDC expanded its data storage capacity with InfiniBox beyond a petabyte to flexibly leverage storage as needed in support of the company’s growth strategy.

“We realized that, if we wanted to truly grow to the next level, we needed substantially more storage capability. We had requirements for speed and availability to access the storage as we need it and at a price that is simple to understand,” said Cole Thompson, President & CEO of VDC. “With the InfiniBox solution, we get the speed and high performance but at a significantly lower cost.”

Steve Sullivan, EVP of Sales, North America, at Infinidat, said, “The explosion of data usage among the customers of VDC and other managed service providers has created a significant need to scale data storage capacity while maintaining favorable economics, which our InfiniBox on-premises solution delivers. Treating our customers more as a partner, our service and support team has monthly calls with VDC to help our customer fully maximize the capabilities of our InfiniBox platform. The flexibility, predictability, lower total cost of ownership and ease of use that VDC has gained are what all our customers have come to expect from Infinidat.”

The transition to the award-winning InfiniBox storage platform supercharged VDC’s high-quality, state-of-the-art data centers in Saskatoon, the largest city in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, and Regina, Canada. As an IT solutions provider, VDC provides customers in Canada, the United States and around the world with public and private cloud hosting, cloud backup, managed colocation and disaster recovery, among other services.

When VDC was first evaluating various storage suppliers, the company wanted to sell large amounts of storage space, so it needed to ensure differentiation and deliver a better value than the competition. VDC was increasingly open to a disruptive technology for the data storage that is critical for its business. The high performance, resilience, reliability, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and 100% availability of the Infinidat storage platform not only met the requirements but also exceeded expectations.

“With Infinidat’s assistance, we were able to consolidate five or six other SANs into a single SAN. Instead of managing multiple, separate other SANs and managing firmware upgrades, we got everything upgraded to InfiniBox, which makes the administration much simpler and resulted in substantial cost savings,” said Thompson. “We also love how Infinidat allows you to pay as you grow. For us, we really like the idea of being able to buy the entire box and leverage storage as required, while having the predictability of knowing exactly what our budget was.”

Furthermore, VDC has benefited from the broad range of integrations and capabilities that Infinidat’s primary storage platform has with VMware and Veeam, including disaster recovery (DR) solutions and speed to support cloud hosting solutions. The company has also leveraged Infinidat’s snapshotting. This, according to VDC’s CEO, was another deciding factor to select Infinidat.

To read the VDC case study for more details, click here.



About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

