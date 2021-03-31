Sera Prognostics Appoints Robert G. Harrison as Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- – Accomplished technology leader joins Sera to build and deploy its information strategy –

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Pregnancy Company™, focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the appointment of Robert G. Harrison as Chief Information Officer. Mr. Harrison joins Sera Prognostics in its transition from a rigorous scientific and data-driven clinical stage company into an emerging commercial-stage company.



For more than three decades, Rob Harrison has served in several senior leadership positions of both public and private companies. His most recent appointment has been with Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) as Chief Information Office Officer, where he architected the IT infrastructure that enabled Myriad to grow from its first product launch in 1996 with fewer than 100 employees in a single location, to become a leading global precision medicine company, with multiple products, more than 2,700 employees and deploying testing facilities and services in three continents. Rob successfully directed the IT integration of strategic acquisitions of four companies, simultaneously facilitating international business expansion over the past decade in the company’s growth. Serving as a long-standing board member of the Utah Technology Council, Mr. Harrison remains an active member of the Association for Information Management (AIM) Utah CIO Council, and is also a respected community leader committed to charitable causes that benefit the well-being of women.

“It is a thrill to be working closely again with Rob Harrison, as we build the foundation for Sera Prognostics to be a leader in providing pivotal pregnancy information to both physicians and expectant mothers,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO. “Rob’s deep technical expertise, business judgment and direct real-world experience in building IT infrastructure and capabilities will help Sera to achieve its vision of improving the health of mothers and babies and reducing the costs of healthcare delivery.”



“Sera has achieved remarkable progress in its information-rich and data-driven approach to address the immense burden of premature birth,” said Rob Harrison. “Strong data readouts from multiple studies covering analytic validity, clinical validity, and both clinical and health economic outcomes form a solid foundation to enable Sera to play a leading role in addressing the enormous personal, societal and economic consequences of prematurity, and of other adverse pregnancy conditions. I am excited to join the talented Sera team and help build technology platforms that drive the company’s progress.”

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is the leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera delivers pivotal information in early pregnancy to physicians and expectant mothers, designed to enable them to improve maternal and neonatal health and reduce healthcare costs. Sera’s precision medicine PreTRM® test reports to a physician the individualized risk of premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. In addition to the PreTRM® test, Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative blood-based biomarker tests focused on the early prediction of other serious complications of pregnancy. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.seraprognostics.com .

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks’ gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2020 March of Dimes Report Card shows that of approximately 3.8 million babies born annually in the U.S., more than one in ten is born prematurely.1 Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual US health care costs to manage complications of prematurity were estimated to be approximately $25 billion in 2016.2

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® test is the only clinically validated commercially available blood test that provides an early individual risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic, singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® test permits physicians to identify, as early as 19 weeks of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for premature delivery, enabling more informed clinical decisions based on each woman’s individual risk, so that her care can be personalized to address her risk. The PreTRM® test is ordered by a medical professional. For more information about the PreTRM® test, please visit www.PreTRM.com and the PreTRM® Test YouTube Channel. You can also join the conversation on Facebook and @PreTRM.

