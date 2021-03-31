Zenput Introduces New Franchisor Capabilities to Fuel Brand-Wide Operations Execution

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced new platform capabilities that enable franchisors to communicate strategic work and initiatives to every store location and equip their franchisees to execute more effectively against them.



Restaurant, convenience store, and other retail franchisors are disconnected from how franchisees operate on a day-to-day basis, especially in today’s environment where operations teams often work remotely and travel less. Brands struggle to communicate and reinforce their strategic initiatives – from food safety to sanitization to customer service – and cannot reliably oversee quality and compliance across every location.

While Zenput is currently used by both franchisors and franchisees to drive operations execution and compliance across more than 50,000 locations, these new capabilities enable franchisors to work together with franchisees on a common operations platform for brand-wide initiatives, with consideration for brands’ approach to data privacy. Specifically, the new capabilities include:

Brand-wide audits and operating procedures . Franchisors can deploy standardized processes and checklists such as temperature checks across all locations within the brand.

. Franchisors can deploy standardized processes and checklists such as temperature checks across all locations within the brand. Brand-wide announcements . Send important news, updates, and content immediately to stores and the field, resend to those who haven’t read an announcement.

. Send important news, updates, and content immediately to stores and the field, resend to those who haven’t read an announcement. Franchisee compliance reports . Franchisors can track franchisee-compliance against important activities, without exposing details that may reveal sensitive information or liability.

. Franchisors can track franchisee-compliance against important activities, without exposing details that may reveal sensitive information or liability. Automation using location attributes. Using data such as whether or not a location has a drive-thru or certain quantity of ovens, key activities (checklists, announcements, etc.) are automatically customized for each location.

“Quality and consistency are always top priorities for us – in each restaurant and every food product shipped globally,” said Daniel Chin, Director of Operations for Juici Patties. “Zenput gets our teams on the same page in every aspect of our operation, whether it’s running a food safety check in one of the restaurants, confirming a retail promotion placement, or conducting production audits on the manufacturing plants in Jamaica and the UK.”

“The last year has underscored two critical challenges that franchisors face – how can brands more quickly drive change throughout the organization, and know if stores are actually completing the work,” said Zenput CEO Vladik Rikhter. “Our customers now accomplish in minutes what used to take weeks or longer, like updating sanitization processes or verifying food safety compliance. We’re thrilled to bring these capabilities to franchise brands and reshape what’s possible.”

Franchisors can use Zenput brand-wide to partner directly with franchisees in driving compliance against their brand initiatives, or corporate-only for use in company-owned locations and field teams.

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino's, Smart & Final, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced. Supporting 50,000 locations in over 40 countries, Zenput turns strategy into action faster and equips teams to deliver on it. For more information, visit zenput.com.

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email hello@zenput.com.