Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Have New Alternative For Identity Access Management Security

Designed to affordably scale as a business grows, new tiered offering of the OptimalCloud IAM platform enhances customer usability, strengthens security and reduces I.T. service requests.

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced new tiered offerings of the award winning OptimalCloud™ platform. The new multi-tenant, cloud-based offerings are designed for small and mid-sized businesses and will be available beginning March 31, 2021 at www.TheOptimalCloud.com.



The new offerings tap the full power of the OptimalCloud platform, used by many Fortune 500 companies, giving SMBs access to identity access management features like SSO, MFA, Universal Directory, Lifecycle Management, Delegated Administration and Adaptive Authentication/Authorization. The OptimalCloud modular pricing now provides three different feature-rich plans giving customers ability to scale features in relation to their applications or user needs. Packages include Silver and Gold plans starting at just two dollars per user, per month. Complete pricing information can be found at www.optimalidm.com/pricing.

“Growing Optimal IdM over the years has been exciting, but to offer economical and robust feature plans to companies who may not be able to afford a full Identity Access Management solution has been a long-standing goal of ours,” said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner and CTO of Optimal IdM. He continued, “It has always been our mission to help businesses strengthen their security posture with our enterprise grade technologies and experience.”

When it comes to security, more than half of all cyberattacks are committed against small-to-midsized businesses and 60 percent of them go out of business within six months of falling victim to a data breach or hack. So, it’s critical for SMBs to have access to easy-to-use, affordable, and effective security tools beginning with identity access management solutions.

The OptimalCloud balances security and usability for workforce and consumer clients who want easily integrated features, like SSO, to provide frictionless access to their local and online accounts — including email, project management, and customer relationship management software — without being burdened with complex passwords and login processes. In addition, the OptimalCloud helps reduce routine service requests, like password resets, that strain I.T. staffing resources.

With the OptimalCloud, businesses who need customer or workforce access management can mitigate risk when connecting to applications and systems and also provide a positive user experience while maintaining secure access to all the views and control’s necessary for uninterrupted day-to-day operations. Key features and benefits of the OptimalCloud include:

Affordable financial entry point for small and mid-sized businesses

Single-Sign On (SSO) to improve workforce and consumer user experience by allowing seamless access to all systems and applications, including third-party apps.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) options, including behavioral biometric authentication which adds another level of network security.

Optimal Authenticator™ App for mobile devices making passwordless MFA easy with fingerprint or facial recognition.

More than eleven thousand application integrations available, simplifying set up and configuration.

30-day free trial.

24 x 7 x 365 support.

Guaranteed 99.9% uptime with a credit if not met.

More information about the OptimalCloud and Optimal IdM can be found at www.optimalidm.com.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a fully featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s Best IAM Solutions list and received the CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.





