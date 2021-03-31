Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,662 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 31, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 29, 2021 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share
Ben van Beurden 29 March 2021 RDSA                    3,551.52  EUR 17.07
Jessica Uhl 29 March 2021 RDS.A                       982.89  USD 40.52
Harry Brekelmans 29 March 2021 RDSA                       988.95  EUR 17.07
Ronan Cassidy 29 March 2021 RDSB                       900.11  GBP 13.74
Donny Ching 29 March 2021 RDSA                       737.22  EUR 17.07
Wael Sawan 29 March 2021 RDSA                    1,045.58  EUR 17.07
Huibert Vigeveno 29 March 2021 RDSA                       687.85  EUR 17.07
Maarten Wetselaar 29 March 2021 RDSA                       988.95  EUR 17.07

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 3,551.52
Total 60,624.45
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

3,551.52
17.07
60,624.45
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency USD
Price 40.52
Volume 982.89
Total 39,826.70
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

982.89
40.52
39,826.70
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 988.95
Total 16,881.38
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

988.95
17.07
16,881.38
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency GBP
Price 13.74
Volume 900.11
Total 12,367.51
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

900.11
13.74
12,367.51
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 737.22
Total 12,584.35
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

737.22
17.07
12,584.35
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 1,045.58
Total 17,848.05
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,045.58
17.07
17,848.05
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 687.85
Total 11,741.60
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

687.85
17.07
11,741.60
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 17.07
Volume 988.95
Total 16,881.38
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

988.95
17.07
16,881.38
Date of transaction 29/03/2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


You just read:

Director/PDMR shareholding

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.