ProduceMate.com, Introduces Scientific Data on Extended Life of FRUITS with Antimicrobial Kitchen Mat in San Antonio TX
Creative Inventor and Award Winning Manufacturer of World’s First Fruit & Veggie Antimicrobial Kitchen Mat, Produce Mate, Offers Best of Industry Food Savings!
Every year, Produce Mate saves the average family $300 and could keep up to 50lbs of your family’s food out of the landfill.”PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produce Mate (PM) makes mineral infused, antimicrobial, silicone kitchen mats that dramatically extend the life of your fruits and vegetables! Save money and fight food waste! PM offers you an in-house: (a) Convenient, (b) Effective and (c) Creative food preservation solution. Produce Mate = Tough on Food Waste - Easy on Your Wallet.
— Produce Mate
Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed a joint agency formal agreement under the Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative. The agreement is aimed at improving coordination and communication across federal agencies attempting to better educate Americans on the impacts and importance of reducing food loss and waste.
As part of the Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative, the USDA, EPA and FDA issued its FY2019-2020 Federal Interagency Strategy in April 2019. The Interagency Strategy identifies six priority areas on which the agencies will focus their efforts to reduce food loss and waste in the US. The priority areas highlight the importance that collaboration between government agencies and the engagement of leaders in the public, private and non-profit organizations will play in solving this problem. The full strategy, along with outcomes for each priority area, is available on EPA's website
~ How can I ensure my Produce Mate Mat is working as well as possible? There are a few things you can do to maximize the effectiveness of your Produce Mate: 1) Place the mat in the refrigerator rather than on the counter top. The counter top works as well, but the contained environment of your crisper drawer helps amplify the effectiveness. 2) You would be doing your produce a huge favor by separating ethylene absorbers and emitters.
Ethylene is a colorless, sweet-smelling gas that plants use as a hormone to regulate growth and maturity. If you ever wondered why bananas turn brown and broccoli turns yellow, you’ve got ethylene to thank. While all plants create ethylene, some make more and some are more susceptible to it. For example, bananas are the poster child of ethylene sensitivity, while carrots and oranges barely pay it notice at all. The rule of thumb is, keep ethylene producers away from ethylene absorbers.
Natural minerals are embedded in the Produce Mate silicon kitchen mat that actually fights against the nasty spoilage causing bacteria. Produce Mate hates food waste. Why? Because data shows that 40% of all the food in the US will end up directly in a landfill. Food waste costs your family between $750 a $1500 a year and contributes heavily to climate change. Together, we can keep 5 million lbs. of food out of landfills by 2025. As part of their mission, Produce Mate always gives at least 1% of their profits to leading eco-charities. Give your produce up to 2 extra weeks and save $300 a year with a Produce Mate silicon mat!
How much food waste is there in the United States? In the USA, ‘food waste’ is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. This estimate, based on estimates from USDA’s Economic Research Service of 31% ‘food loss’ at the retail and consumer levels, corresponded to approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010. This amount of waste has far-reaching impacts on society, namely:
• Wholesome food that could have helped feed families in need is sent to landfills.
• Land, water, labor, and energy inputs are used in producing, processing, transporting, preparing, storing, and disposing of discarded food.
What causes ‘food losses’ and waste? Well, ‘food loss’ occurs for many reasons, with some types of loss—such as spoilage—occurring at every stage of the production and supply chain. Between the farm gate and retail stages, food loss can arise from problems during drying, milling, transporting, or processing that expose food to damage by insects, rodents, birds, molds, and bacteria. At the retail level, equipment malfunction (such as faulty cold storage), over-ordering, and culling of blemished produce can result in food loss.
Produce Mate (PM) is a small company, but it takes a village to truly make an impact. Our products reduce household produce waste. Produce Mate is passionate about their products, their people and their core mission: Produce Mate is committed to ending food waste and minimizing our footprint. Produce Mate knows that nothing is perfect, but they are working hard every day to bring consumers the best preservation products, that do the least amount of damage to the planet, as possible. To better the planet, Produce Mate donates 1% of our profits to conservation efforts.
~ How does Produce Mate work? Produce Mate is antimicrobial. It fights the bacteria that usually accelerate spoilage, resulting in longer lasting fruits and vegetables. PM’s proprietary blend of all-natural, antimicrobial minerals are baked right into the silicone and should last for at least two years. Simply place one on the counter top or in the crisper drawer of your fridge, and the mat will handle the rest.
~ What is Produce Mate made of? Produce Mate is 100% food-safe and ready to use right out of the package. Plus, silicone is a long-lasting and durable material. Produce Mate is fighting throw-away culture by building products that last. The exact blend we bake into the mats is our trade secret and we realize that is not as informative and some people like. However, in general, a kitchen mats’ constitution is:
1) Medical-grade silicone
2) Our proprietary blend of antimicrobial minerals
Produce Mate Results from the 2018 Bend Venture Conference (BVC). BVC is emblematic of the startup culture in Oregon. The conference is incredibly inspiring, with some amazing guest speakers and many compelling business pitches competing for investment. Produce Mate was invited to present a 5-minute pitch on the main stage in downtown Bend in front of Oregon’s finest entrepreneurs, angel investors, innovators, inventors and change-makers. PM was not competing for the big bucks, so the stress level was considerably lower than at similar events which PM has been invited to in the past.
~ How do I use Produce Mate? Produce Mate is extremely straight forward. Simply place one in the fridge or on the countertop and it’ll handle the rest. That said, Produce Mate works best when placed in the ‘crisper drawers’ in your refrigerator, and with fruits and vegetables loaded directly on top of it (not in separate containers or bags). The mat is made of flexible, cut-able, silicone, and can be trimmed-to-fit just about any fruit bowl or fridge drawer.
~ When do I have to replace my Produce Mate mat with a new one? Produce Mate’s materials are special and very durable. True, they will not last forever and gradually they may degrade over time. You can expect a minimum of two years effective use before needing a replacement.
After advancing through the 100K Venture Challenge; Produce Mate was invited to participate in the state-wide invention competition Invent Oregon (i.e. Invent-OR). Through the program, PM received a lot of valuable mentorship and education. PM was also awarded $2,500 in development grants that helped Produce Mate take the idea of this food waste solution to a working prototype and on to a full-fledged manufacturing product.
Produce Mate traveled to Klamath Falls, Oregon on the competition day, set up a booth, and gave their world-focused pitch in front of a packed audience. It was an amazing experience for PM because Invent-OR brings the best minds in Oregon together. PM won the “Best Pitch” award and received an oversized check and had a nice photo op.
After a few minutes, and a few other awards had been given out, the crowd settled in to hear which company would be crowned as the overall winner – and of course it was Produce Mate! This was a truly unforgettable moment for PM. Produce Mate walked away that day with enough prize money to help make Produce Mate become a reality.
Dagan Kay, Inventor
Produce Mate
+1 503-479-5662
email us here
Produce Mate Product Video