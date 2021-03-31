Wyoming Outdoor Expo goes digital

Save the date May 6-8

Cheyenne - Celebrate and learn about Wyoming’s outdoors and wildlife with the Wyoming Outdoor Expo, held May 6-8 online. This year, the Expo features livestreamed presentations and tons of ideas on how to explore nature and recreate outside. The state’s largest outdoor education event, hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and numerous partners, is the official kickoff to summer, and gets kids, families and outdoor-lovers ready for the warmer weather. While the event isn’t in-person due to COVID-19 precautions, Expo promises a healthy dose of fun.

“Keeping kids and families engaged and passionate about wildlife is important for the future of conservation, even if we can't be together in person again this year for the Wyoming Outdoor Expo,” said Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish Department director. “We're looking forward to using the digital format as a new way to engage and inspire wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts, and we can't wait to be back in-person in 2022."

Anyone can participate in free, engaging, digital sessions, called ExpoLive. Sessions are for all ages and skill levels. Hunters, anglers, hikers, bird-watchers or people just curious about the outdoors are all encouraged to attend. Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator said the main goal of ExpoLive is to get people excited about the outdoors and wildlife in Wyoming.

“The digital setting is a unique opportunity to bring a variety of wildlife and outdoor professionals onto screens and into homes across the state,” Boswell said. “Just like in-person, ExpoLive will connect you directly with experts with live opportunities to ask questions and learn more.”

Sessions cover topics ranging from wildlife, hunting and fishing to outdoor recreation, and provide opportunities unique to the digital format. One example is a step-by-step pronghorn art workshop with the National Museum of Wildlife Art, led by wildlife art educator a pronghorn biologist, who will provide information about the species and habitat. Another is with the Wyoming State Museum that will highlight guns that won the west on Firearm Friday.

Boswell said there will be a variety of sessions for all interests.

“Folks will get a behind-the-scenes look at a taxidermy shop and a meat processor, learn how to use the Game and Fish website to plan their hunt and understand drawing odds, hear how Wyoming found success breeding captive kokanee salmon and how to catch them in the wild,” Boswell said. “We’re also excited for the educational demonstrations with live animals — raptors, reptiles and a hunting dog,” Boswell said.

One of those live animal demonstrations is just around the corner. At 4 p.m. April 8, head to the Game and Fish Facebook page for an up-close look at live raptors from the Draper Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. It’s the first of three events leading to the official ExpoLive kickoff.

For those who are inspired to get outside now, Expo@Home is a good launchpoint with videos and activities from Game and Fish and partners. Find information about rock climbing, cooking, birds, mammals, fish and more to start any outdoor adventure.

More information, a current schedule of ExpoLive sessions and how to participate can be found at wyomingexpo.com and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page.

