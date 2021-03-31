Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the Billboard And Outdoor Advertising market is expected to reach $90.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increase in digital out of home (DOOH) advertising is expected to contribute to the growth of the billboard and outdoor advertising market.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market consists of the sales of billboard and outdoor advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and design public display advertising campaign materials, such as printed, painted, or electronic displays and/or place such displays on indoor or outdoor billboards and panels, or on or within transit vehicles or facilities, shopping malls, retail (in-store) displays, and other display structures or sites. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market

The expansion of programmatic media buying is a growing trend in the field of digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Programmatic advertising refers to the use of automated technology for buying advertising space in contrast to traditional methods of digital advertising.

Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Segments:

The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is further segmented based on type, application, end user and geography.

By Type: Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Others.

By Application: Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Others.

By End-User: Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation.

By Geography: The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides billboard and outdoor advertising global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the billboard and outdoor advertising global market, billboard and outdoor advertising global market share, billboard and outdoor advertising global market players, billboard and outdoor advertising global market segments and geographies, billboard and outdoor advertising global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. the billboard and outdoor advertising global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Organizations Covered: JCDecaux, Capitol Outdoor LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021:

