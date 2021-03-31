Start-Up Apparel Company Partners with Local Artists to Provide Platform, Profits Amid Pandemic
A socially conscious clothing company, is supporting local artists while elevating poignant awareness and reform messaging through the artwork of D.C. creators.
I wanted to provide a platform that will give a voice to young artists”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Socie-tee Apparel, a socially conscious clothing company, is supporting local artists while elevating poignant awareness and reform messaging through the artwork of D.C. creators.
— Tomeka Evans
Tomeka Evans, founder and owner of Socie-tee Apparel, combined her love of the arts, passion for social justice, and interest in providing financial support to underserved communities by establishing an apparel company that performs all three.
Evans carefully selects young, promising artists from across the D.C. area for an opportunity to earn extra income through Socie-tee Apparel’s custom-designed clothing.
“I wanted to provide a platform that will give a voice to young artists,” said Evans. “I also wanted to make it as easy as possible for them to earn money without the logistics and start-up costs of launching a business.”
With a focus on low-income and marginalized communities, these artists are given a portion of the products’ profit.
“I was raised in a low-income neighborhood in Norfolk, V.A.,” said Evans. “I know that any extra income would have helped my mother tremendously with food, gas, bills, childcare expenses, and even leisurely activities. My goal, through this company, is to provide supplemental payments to artists in order to improve their quality of life, thereby contributing to the community as a whole.”
Diversity in the creators’ backgrounds and culture, each with unique perspectives and art styles, translate into unforgettable creations, shining spotlights on matters of widespread interest. Dubbed ‘shirts with a purpose’, recent pieces address concerns surrounding anti-violence, unity, and equality.
Evans is on a mission to give a voice to the voiceless, while providing financial opportunities, in an uplifting and encouraging environment.
For additional information, or to support these local artists, you can visit Socie-tee Apparel’s website at https://societeebrandapparel.com.
About Socie-tee Apparel
Founded in August 2020, Socie-tee Apparel is a black, woman, and veteran-owned small business located just outside of Washington, D.C. in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The line includes custom-designed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and face masks. For more information on Socie-tee Apparel and to see the artists’ work follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
