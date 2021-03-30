Increased Vaccine Supply Expands Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to More Locations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks: Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health, and Topco. In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will both receive additional vaccine doses allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”

Starting this week, 595 participating pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will begin scheduling appointments today, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday. Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or the Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Finder map, or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

Costco: Visit the Costco vaccine page

CVS: Visit the CVS immunizations website

Good Neighbor/AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation: Call your local independent pharmacy.

Health Mart: Call your local independent pharmacy

Hy-Vee: Visit the Hy-Vee website

Medicine Shoppe/Cardinal Health: Call your local independent pharmacy

Topco: Call your local independent pharmacy

Other participating pharmacies include:

CPESN: Visit the CPESN vaccine finder or call your local Hometown or independent pharmacy

Kroger: Visit the Kroger website or call 866-211-5320

Managed Health Care Associates: Will focus on vaccinating individuals in long-term care facilities

Meijer: Visit the Meijer website or call your local Meijer pharmacy

Walgreens: Visit Walgreens website or call 1-800-Walgreens

Walmart: Visit the Walmart website to schedule an appointment or call your local Walmart pharmacy

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Please continue to be patient as it will take time to vaccinate everyone due to a limited vaccine supply.

Even as more Wisconsinites get fully vaccinated, it is critical to continue to practice good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Make sure you are protected from COVID-19 vaccine scams with these simple tips.