BuyGro Awarded E-Marketplace of the Year
Innovative B2B marketplace and app BuyGro awarded E-Marketplace of the Year at the E-Business Awards 2021.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative B2B marketplace BuyGro was awarded “B2B E-Marketplace of the Year 2021”.
The event powered by Entrepreneur ME in association with Dubai Chamber and Dubai Startup Hub was held on March 28, 2021. The award recognizes prominent and successful individuals and organizations that are leading the e-business landscape in the region and celebrates creativity and excellence in the Middle East and North Africa region.
BuyGro was chosen for the award based on its outstanding success and exceptional growth in the country within the first year of operations, especially, during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The marketplace was assessed on multiple parameters such as quality, innovation and user experience.
Joud Aboud, “Ghassan Aboud Group is reinventing itself to adjust to the new realities and the new business models prevalent. BuyGro is our first project in that direction. Over the next few months, you will see new business models on a similar line in other industries.”
Yusuf Tambawala, Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Development at Ghassan Aboud Group, the parent company of BuyGro stated, "We have recently shifted our focus towards digital transformation, and we are preparing the next generation of the founding family - Joud Aboud for future leadership roles and transformations within the group."
BuyGro is a UAE focused general trade platform and a B2B marketplace. It connects vendors to trade, HORECA and institutions and seeks to enable sellers to improve their reach while optimizing performance, reducing cost and maintaining quality.
Since its launch in late 2020, BuyGro has onboarded over 11,600 buyers from grocery shops, cafes and restaurants in UAE.
BuyGro announced over 30 partnerships with sellers who have listed their products in the marketplace, including FMCG brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Mars Wrigley, Hunter Foods, Coca-Cola and Rainbow, beauty brands such as LUX, Nivea and Dove and healthcare and wellness brands such as OMO, Downy and Dettol.
BuyGro, a one-stop-shop for traditional trade, aims to disrupt the traditional trade supply chain through the digitization of B2B players, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Merchants can now download the BuyGro app for free and utilize its benefits, and sellers can enjoy listing their products on a hassle-free platform immediately.
-Ends-
About BuyGro: BuyGro is a B2B Marketplace, that connects vendors to traditional trade customers. It is a UAE focused general trade platform and a B2B marketplace. It connects vendors to trade, HORECA and institutions and seeks to enable sellers to improve their reach while optimizing performance, reducing cost and maintaining quality.
