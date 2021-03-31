Antivirus Reusable Face Mask is Now Available in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain by Dony Mask

DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Dony Mask full information

Dony Mask is now available in some of the Middle East countries through its exclusive agent - DONY MASKS FOR PARA PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TRADING.

Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.” — Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dony Garment is expanding its market distribution to Middle East countries. Their reusable fabric masks are now available in KAS, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain through their exclusive agents DONY MASKS FOR PARA PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TRADING.Dony Garment expands its reusable fabric mask products to Middle East countries due to the high demand for quality reusable fabric face masks. Dony Mask by Dony Garment presents a quality medical-grade face mask. The products have three layers for maximal protection from viruses, bacteria, and dust entering the nose and mouth.Dony Garment representative explained, “The Middle East countries face new issues due to the use of a disposable mask. It has littered the countries with disposable face mask garbage. The disposable masks that remain in high demand to protect populations from the COVID-19 pandemic are discarded after use. It contributes to new pollution in which they contain viruses that can survive on surfaces for days. They may contact the human respiratory, which can increase the risk of new infections. And the communities are aware of replacing their disposable mask with reusable fabric masks.”Dony Mask also opens opportunities for other sellers to cooperate with Dony Garment to sell Dony Mask products to the market. They also have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, and Canada. Our face masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”Dony Mask products are currently in high demand as they have received many certifications on safety and quality from many countries in the world, including European countries and the USA.“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of product.That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”About Dony MaskDony Mask is a Community Reusable Fabric Face Mask by Dony Garment, one of the largest garment manufacturers in Vietnam Dony Mask is one the best reusable fabric masks on the market now as it is produced with the highest standards. They include Anti-droplet, long-lasting antibacterial efficiency (99.9% antibacterial after 60 washes), available in Medical packaging & sterilized by ethylene oxide, Chemical-free, and reusable. It has three layers of protection.The first layer features robust water resistance. The second layer has a filter function, and the inner layer or third layer Has 99.9% antibacterial materials effective to protect bacteria and viruses from entering.For more information about Dony Mask exclusive agent in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, please visit https://garment.dony.vn/the-exclusive-distributor-dony-masks-for-para-pharmaceutical-products-trading/

