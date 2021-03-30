REMINDER: Do Not Post Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card on Social Media
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is encouraging to see so many Floridians receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, but be cautious when sharing the good news online. Scammers can use information from a vaccine card to hack financial accounts, commit identity theft or even create fake vaccinations cards and sell them on the black market. Instead of posting your card, consider using an announcement or picture that does not reveal any personal information.”
Posting pictures of vaccination cards presents another downside besides sharing personal information that scammers covet—the posts could help scammerscreate phony vaccine cards. According to the American Association of Retired Persons, fake cards are popping up for sale on social media platforms and other websites.
COVID-19 has forced millions of Floridians to work, learn and socialize more online, which scammers are taking advantage of by ramping up online scams. Consumers should be wary about what information is shared online.
Attorney General Moody is offering the following tips as reminders for Floridians on how to safely share vaccination news or other information on social media:
- Instead of sharing vaccination cards, consider using a Got My Vaccine profile picture frame;
- Do not post anything that contains personal or identifying information online;
- Be wary of viral social media trends that often highlight a user’s assortment of favorite things or personal information. Know that the responses to these trends are often commonly used to inspire passwords or security questions; and
- Always use strong passwords on all accounts—include numbers and special characters.
Currently in Florida, persons of 40 years of age and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, law enforcement officers, childcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are prioritized to receive a vaccine. To keep up with the Department of Health’s vaccine availability, clickhere.
Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration in March 2020, Attorney General Moody has issued more than 30 Consumer Alerts with information about emerging scams and tips to avoid fraud. To view the latest alerts and to stay updated on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage by clickinghere.
For all of the Attorney General’s COVID-19 related releases and additional COVID-19 tips and resources, clickhere.
