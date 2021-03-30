Cometh Integrates Sushiswap Onsen

Cometh partners with SushiSwap to improve liquidity farming program on Layer 1.

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France , March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing blockchain strategy game Cometh has announced its integration with SushiSwap Onsen. This exclusive liquidity farming program is maintained by SushiSwap and will foster liquidity provisioning on Layer 1, improve $MUST trading experience with more liquidity and less slippage, and foster the strategic partnership between Sushiswap and Cometh.



The team recently launched ComethSwap, a Layer 2 decentralized exchange running on Polygon, with very strong liquidity mining incentives. The Onsen integration aims to complete those incentives for liquidity providers who wish to provide liquidity on Layer 1 and get additional exposure to $SUSHI.

“Joining the Onsen reward program is a huge achievement for the Cometh ecosystem. Liquidity providers, who are the strongest believers in the $MUST token, can now get rewarded in $SUSHI for their trust in the ongoing gamification of DeFi. It’s exciting to partner with a top tier DeFi actor like SushiSwap and to expose its DeFi features to Cometh’s players!” – Cometh’s economist Jerome de Tychey.



The Cometh integration on SushiSwap Onsen kickstarts a long-term collaboration between both projects which will also be materialized by branded game assets and other features. These include NFTs such as Spaceships and Asteroids as well as liquidity bridges with $SUSHI pools on Layer 2, both in-game and in ComethSwap.

The partnership is expected to result in an upside for $MUST and $SUSHI token holders.

About Cometh

Cometh is the first DeFi Layer 2 powered blockchain game with yield-generating NFTs. It combines these features into a fun strategy game where players pilot spaceships who are tasked with mining asteroids for tokens. In-game transactions are denominated in the game’s stakeable ERC20 $MUST ⚗ token.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) currently on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s built on an automated market-making (AMM) algorithm that ensures liquidity for a wide range of ERC20 tokens.





