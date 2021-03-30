Lifeline of Ohio join forces with Eric Roberson for LIFE AMPLIFIED

A Donate Life Month Kick Off Concert on April 1

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeline of Ohio and the Donate Life community invites the public to come together on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST for a first-of-its-kind online musical celebration of life to kick off Donate Life Month. The concert will feature Grammy-nominated recording artist Eric Roberson.

This unique interactive concert streamed over Lifeline of Ohio's Facebook page will highlight powerful stories inspired by love and legacy, amplified by the soul-stirring music of Eric Roberson to celebrate the gift of life. In gratitude and honor of the heroes of donation, this concert will be free of charge to the public and shared online across social platforms.

National Donate Life Month is observed each April to inspire Americans to talk about the lifesaving and healing impact organ, eye and tissue donation has on community health and encourage individuals to register their decision to be a donor. This April, nearly 108,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

"We want to do something to expand the conversation about saving and healing lives through donation. To me, organ and tissue donation are so important. I have it marked on my drivers' license, and I have friends whose opportunities for life have been extended because someone was generous enough to donate their organs," says Roberson of his interest in this project. "If we can uplift this phenomenal movement, then I'm down to do it."

REGISTER HERE on Eventbrite to be notified with the information for the Facebook live concert link.

About Eric Roberson

“My brother Eric Roberson, I believe, is one of the greatest singer/songwriters of our time.” - DJ Jazzy Jeff

“He is a brilliant singer with a voice like red velvet cake.” Jill Scott – Recording Artist

As a GRAMMY Award-nominee, Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Howard University alum, Eric Roberson continues to break boundaries as an independent artist in an industry dominated by major labels, manufactured sounds and mainstream radio. Eric has achieved major milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green and countless others, to headlining sold out tours across the country.

Eric is celebrating over twenty years as an independent artist, creating “Honest Music” since 2001, which has afforded him the artistic freedom that isn’t typically offered in the mainstream music industry.

To celebrate this achievement, Eric will release a new single in April 2021, entitled “Lessons." Also throughout 2021, Eric will be sharing his creative thought process and work he’s done on his last 13 solo albums in the Clubhouse app and on his website, EricRobersonMusic.com .

In 2020, Eric used this unprecedented time of solitude from the world to immerse himself creatively. With this, he created a powerful album, entitled “Hear from Here," a musical cry out to its listeners who longed for a sound of hope. Roberson describes “Hear from Here” as an “act of service” to his devoted fans.

Eric is currently a Professor at the legendary Berklee College of Music in Boston. When asked about the position he stated that, “It was an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse. I truly believe that at all times we are teachers and students. I not only love teaching the students but learning from them as well.”

In 2017, Eric created “The Process”, a forum in which he invites fans to navigate through his creative experience. It allows fans to listen and comment to unreleased songs, thereby being a part of the “process” of making music. "We are losing so much of the culture that went with listening to music. Letting the fans watch us create the albums was our way of bringing some of the old music culture back.” says Eric. You can follow Eric’s journey at JoinTheProcess.com , as well as EricRobersonMusic.com .

About Lifeline of Ohio

As an independent, non-profit organization, Lifeline of Ohio promotes and coordinates the donation of human organs and tissue for transplantation, helping to save and heal lives in Ohio and beyond.

Lifeline of Ohio’s mission is to empower our community to save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Other facts:

One organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives and heal more than 75 people.

Nearly 108,000 Americans are waiting for lifesaving transplants.

More than 3,000 people in Ohio are waiting for organ transplants. Hundreds more await tissue and corneal transplants.

20 times a day, a man, woman or child dies for lack of an available organ.

Register your decision to become an organ, eye and tissue donor at lifelineofohio. org or say “yes” at the BMV when you renew your drivers’ license.

